Explainer: All you need to know about the Munster SHC draw, the counties and the rivalries

Limerick and Waterford are on course to meet again in this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship final

Given the dystopian eeriness in which it was won and the lack of competitive edge in the final, Limerick’s 2020 All-Ireland success didn’t linger quite as long in the collective hurling consciousness as it probably should have.

Maybe everyone else just wanted to forget.

But it was hard to know which to be more impressed by: their winning all 13 of their competitive games and each of the three trophies on offer or the awesome style in which they did it.

Six of the last seven major trophies; League, Munster and All-Ireland, represents a stunning level of consistency.

And unlike last year, when they were drawn in the quarter-final, Limerick will need to win just two games this summer to capture a third Munster title in a row, the first of which will see them play Cork following this morning's draw on RTÉ radio.

In any normal year, these draws take place so long before the respective competitions actually begin, they quickly get lost in the news cycle.

But coming on the morning inter-county teams were permitted to recommence collective training for the first time since last year, just over two months before the 2021 championships start, they are of greater immediate relevance now.

Limerick have the aid of a second chance should they fall in either of those two games, by contrast to the football championship with its do-or-die jeopardy.

But taking most recent form as a guide, it's difficult to see them needing it.

The average age of Limerick’s starting 15 in last year’s All-Ireland hurling final was 25.5.

Gearóid Hegarty, Hurler of the Year-elect, was just 26. Kyle Hayes had yet to turn 23.

It’s worth recounting too that Limerick survived the loss of two-thirds of their 2018 All-Ireland winning full-back line in Mike Casey and Richie English and the enforced retirement of a player as useful and popular as Shane Dowling without appearing particularly vulnerable.

They did it all too with a level of control never witnessed before. Whereas the Kilkenny team of 2006 to ’09, blitzed teams with goals and barrages quick of scoring, Limerick dictated the terms of engagement, maintaining a cruising speed beyond the reach of everyone they played in 2020.

They won their five matches by an average of 7.4 points, doing so without scoring a goal in four of those games.

Whether the blue bloods of Cork – or Tipperary for that matter – consider that to be a level of dominance that requires a change to their own modus operandi is the big question.

When their respective seasons finished, Kieran Kingston and Liam Sheedy had plenty of valid reasons as to why their counties didn’t go further, none of them to do with Limerick.

Cork’s club championship ran so late, Kingston had just three weeks to work with some of his players before they lost to Waterford.

True to historic trend, Tipp fell short of retaining Liam MacCarthy again.

But unlike some other failed attempts, they went out on their shields against Galway in Limerick and as Sheedy suggested “fought like champions, went out like champions.”

At this remove, a semi-final against the winner of Clare/Waterford looks a good draw for Tipp, even if the latter’s trip to the All-Ireland final casts them in a different light now.

Were it not for Limerick’s all-conquering brilliance, Liam Cahill’s rebuild of Waterford would have made him hurling’s manager of the year for 2020.

They must, however, properly digest the twin blows of an All-Ireland final hiding and the loss of Tadhg De Burca to another cruciate injury to maintain upward trajectory.

A nine-point victory over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final last year was the spark Waterford's year needed.

It also began a nuclear winter in the Banner.

How Clare respond this year is anyone's guess.

But it would be a feat of management commensurate with Cahill's last year were Brian Lohan to guide Clare back into title contention, given the draw and unfolding drama within the county just now.

MUNSTER SHC 2021 DRAW

CLARE

Manager: Brian Lohan (2nd year)

Odds: 12/1

Last title: 1998

Number of title: 6

First game: v Waterford, q-final

CORK

Manager: Kieran Kingston (2nd year, 2nd stint)

Odds: 11/2

Last title: 2018

Number of titles: 54

First game: v Limerick, s-final

LIMERICK

Manager: John Kiely (5th year)

Odds: 8/11 (fav)

Last title: 2020

Number of titles: 21

First game: v Cork, s-final

TIPPERARY

Manager: Liam Sheedy (3rd year, 2nd stint)

Odds: 10/3

Last title: 2016

Number of titles: 42

First game: v Clare/Waterford, s-final

WATERFORD

Manager: Liam Cahill (2nd year)

Odds: 8/1

Last title: 2010

Number of titles: 9

First game: v Clare, q-final

Quarter-final (June 26/27)

Clare v Waterford

Semi-Finals

Limerick v Cork (Date TBC)

Tipperary v Clare/Waterford

Final (July 18)

Clare/Waterford/Tipperary v Limerick/Cork

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Waterford v Clare

2020: Waterford 3-27 Clare 3-18 (All-Ireland q-final)

2019: Clare 1-20 Waterford 0-22 (Munster round robin)

2018: Clare 2-27 Waterford 2-18 (Munster round robin)

2016: Waterford 1-21 Clare 0-17 (Munster semi-final)

2013: Clare 2-20 Waterford 1-15 (Munster quarter-final)

Limerick v Cork

2019: Cork 1-26 Limerick 1-19 (Munster round robin)

2018: Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 (All-Ireland s-final)

2018: Cork 1-25 Limerick 0-28 (Munster round robin)

2014: Cork 2-24 Limerick 0-24 (Munster final)

2013: Limerick 0-24 Cork 0-15 (Munster final)

