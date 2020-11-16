Ex-Wexford defender Malachy Travers appointed as new Ballyboden hurling manager

MALACHY TRAVERS is the new senior hurling manager of Ballyboden St Enda’s. The former Wexford defender moves into the hotseat vacated by fellow Slaneyside native Joe Fortune, who has stepped down after three seasons at the Firhouse Road helm.

Travers has a long and decorated association with Ballyboden, and his elevation should pave the way for a relatively seamless transition, as he was part of Fortune’s outgoing management team.

Joining him in the new backroom team will be former Dublin hurler David Curtin, who hung up his Boden boots this autumn at the age of 40, and Antrim native Micky McCullough, who was team coach for their 2018 county title success and again for this year’s campaign which culminated in final defeat to Cuala. Curtin will serve as selector while McCullough remains on as coach.

Travers came off the bench in the 2018 final, Fortune’s first year in charge, to win an incredible seventh Dublin SHC medal with his adopted club. The high point of his Wexford career came in 2004 when he featured at corner-back on the team that shocked Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final before vanquishing Offaly in the provincial decider.

All three members of the new management team have played prominent roles in the club’s hurling success story which is told in the forthcoming ‘History of Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA, Camogie, Ladies Football and Handball Club 1969-2019’, written by club member Gerry O'Sullivan. Copies can be purchased at www.ballyboden.ie.

Meanwhile, as widely expected, it has been confirmed that Anthony Rainbow will be staying on as Boden’s senior football manager for a fourth season. The Kildare legend led the club to Dublin and Leinster titles in 2019 and back this year to another county final, where they lost to Ballymun Kickhams.

Online Editors