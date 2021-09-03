Ex-Tipperary selector Darragh Egan set to replace Davy Fitzgerald as Wexford manager

Wexford GAA has announced that it will be proposing Darragh Egan as the county’s new senior hurling manager at a county board meeting later this month.

A native of Kiladangan in Tipperary, Egan has won two All-Ireland titles as a player for Tipperary and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team, winning an All-Ireland in 2019. He is principal in Kiladangan National School and heavily involved in Kiladangan GAA Club.

Wexford GAA Chairperson, Michaél Martin, in welcoming Darragh to the Wexford GAA fold, said: “Our strategic plan, ‘Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch. We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

“Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”

“We hope that you will join us in making Darragh welcome in Wexford and integrating him into the Wexford GAA family.”

Egan will replace Davy Fitzgerald in the role. Fitzgerald revealed that he was leaving Wexford just two weeks after the qualifier defeat by Clare, the county with whom he had won All-Irelands as a player and manager.

Under Fitzgerald, Wexford captured a first Leinster title for 15 years in 2019. They later came close to toppling eventual champions Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But their form in the last two seasons was disappointing.