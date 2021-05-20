Ex-Galway boss Micheál Donoghue applauds Limerick’s Kiely for admitting he called it wrong when accusing Tribesmen of “simulation”

Former Galway hurling boss Micheál Donoghue believes that John Kiely’s apology for controversial comments in the wake of Limerick’s comprehensive defeat by the Tribesmen last Sunday is “a testament to the man that he is”.

Kiely caused a stir when suggesting that Galway had been involved in “embarrassing” instances of “simulation”, as the Treaty’s 14-game unbeaten streak went up in smoke in Pearse Stadium, before later retracting his remarks.

Donoghue sympathises with the Limerick supremo getting caught in the heat of the moment – and he insists that it’s now time to “move on”, having initially been taken aback by Kiely’s criticism.

“I think like everyone in Galway, when we heard them I didn’t think it was suitable comment or appropriate,” Donoghue told the Irish Independent. “But, in fairness, and testament to the man that he is, on reflection and watching the game back he acknowledged that – and came out with his statement, which was big of him, and I think we just move on now from it.

“Your emotions are running high. At the end of the day, everyone that’s involved with any team is really competitive and wants to be successful, so you’re going to fight tooth and nail for every decision.

“Sometimes in a game, if you’re remonstrating or a player is questioning and maybe they’re not getting that feedback, that’s where frustration may grow from all the stakeholders and that’s where the frustration builds sometimes. Have I been there? Of course, I have.”



Having led Galway to the promised land in 2017 with a famous All-Ireland SHC triumph, the Clarinbridge native is adamant that veterans like Joe Canning and David Burke are driven by the thoughts of winning a second Celtic Cross.



“I think it’s huge (winning another All-Ireland) but the biggest thing going for them is that they have the ability and they have the talent. Probably more importantly, they have an awful lot of experience amassed over the last number of years, competing at the latter stages,” he added.