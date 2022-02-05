Ex AFL man Mark Keane: Nothing beats being above in Croke Park

Hurler Mark Keane of Ballygiblin, Cork, pictured ahead of one of #TheToughest showdowns of the year, which sees Ballygiblin face off against Mooncoin of Kilkenny in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final this Saturday

Hurler Mark Keane of Ballygiblin, Cork, pictured ahead of one of #TheToughest showdowns of the year, which sees Ballygiblin face off against Mooncoin of Kilkenny in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final.

Still only 21, Mark Keane has squeezed a lot into his sporting career.

He scored one of the most famous goals of recent times when he swooped to grab a last minute goal and dump Kerry out of the football championship in 2020.

He’s also been a professional athlete, joining AFL outfit Collingwood as a teenager where he went on to play five times for the first team, a not insignificant achievement considering around half of Irish exports don’t play a senior game.

And now he’s about to pass another milestone and play in Croke Park for the first time when Ballygiblin take on Mooncoin in today’s All-Ireland club JHC final at headquarters.

“A lot of people have said to me you have probably played in Croke Park before but it’s all new to me,” Keane said.

“And I’m looking forward to playing on the big stage, I played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and big stadiums in Australia, but nothing beats being above in Croke Park does it?”

The decision to come home had been rolling around in the back of his head for a while. And when he returned for Christmas after a preseason his mind was made up.

And he’s settled straight back into life here. There was some contact with the Cork footballers and their manager Keith Ricken but he is firmly ensconced with the senior hurlers now, playing in a number of matches as part of their preseason.

“I had been speaking to them (Cork hurling management) beforehand a small bit. I remember when John Meyler was there as well, as the manager, I was speaking to him, that was just before I went to Australia.

“It was kind of an emerging talent (group) they had coming through there, they had a few players coming through and I was kind of asked into that.

“Diarmuid (O‘Sullivan) would have been Ballygiblin’s manager there for a few years and I had a good relationship with him and then we won the county final and they were asking me what were my plans? I went back over (to Australia) and then I came back and I told them that I was home for good and stuff like that so we had a few conversations then.”

Cork will have to wait because Saturday and Mooncoin have all his focus. Save for their facile semi-final win over Fullen Gaels, they have been brought to the wire in most games.

“Every game we’ve played only won by a few points and we’ve come from behind in every single game so we’ve had no game easy this year. It won’t be any different come Saturday when we’ll be up against a very strong Mooncoin team.”