Everything must go right for Rebels as match-ups favour Treaty

John Mullane

Limerick hold all the aces with tried-and-trusted recipe for success

Mark Coleman of Cork in action against Peter Casey of Limerick during the Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Meticulous planning goes into preparing players for every eventuality between the white lines, but Limerick won’t have overdone their thought-process this week with total trust in the way they play.

There’s no point in deviating from their game-plan to any great degree when the chasing pack haven’t found a method to break them down over 70-plus minutes and the pressure is really on Cork to come up with something to derail the green machine.

Will Cork be able to impose their own style on Sunday’s final? It’s easier said than done, as Waterford found out in emphatic fashion when swatted aside by the Treaty in the All-Ireland semi-final. John Kiely’s men can mix it whatever way you like.

