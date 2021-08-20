Meticulous planning goes into preparing players for every eventuality between the white lines, but Limerick won’t have overdone their thought-process this week with total trust in the way they play.

There’s no point in deviating from their game-plan to any great degree when the chasing pack haven’t found a method to break them down over 70-plus minutes and the pressure is really on Cork to come up with something to derail the green machine.

Will Cork be able to impose their own style on Sunday’s final? It’s easier said than done, as Waterford found out in emphatic fashion when swatted aside by the Treaty in the All-Ireland semi-final. John Kiely’s men can mix it whatever way you like.

Their semi-final victory over the Déise may be the perfect preparation as they utilised a sweeper while playing against a similar attacking style to Cork’s, one where pace, possession, movement and off-the-shoulder running is paramount.

Cork will have to commit more bodies forward when in possession to create overlaps and stretch Limerick at the back while Mark Coleman is likely to sit and mind the house for much of the time when they don’t have the ball with his positioning set to be key.

Will Kieran Kingston replicate the tactic that Galway prospered with in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick where Pádraic Mannion played loose on one side of the full-back line and cut out that diagonal ball down the right channel?

Limerick brilliantly kept the ball away from Shane Bennett the last day, though, and they will try to do likewise with Coleman if he drops in as sweeper. Seán O’Donoghue and Niall O’Leary must be brave and attack the ball knowing that help is close by and the sticky corner-backs need to be at their best.

The water breaks have added a new aspect to games and while Limerick usually have a moving quarter where they take control of proceedings, they won’t drain their minds by targeting any specific period of the game.

Paul Kinnerk has mastered the water breaks and they won’t panic no matter what position they find themselves in. What’s essential for Cork is that they go into each quarter in contention.

Turnovers and Patrick Collins’ puck-outs will have a big bearing on things. If Cork can make a few big dispossessions, minimise their own unforced errors in the tackle and retain the ball where possible, they’ll have a shout.

Speed and creating space to run into is going to be another fascinating aspect of the game. For all the pace that Cork have, Limerick rarely allow teams to build up a head of steam and the clash of styles will be intriguing.

Match-ups have become part and parcel of the modern game with huge time dedicated to figuring out the best options from what is at your disposal and they will dictate the destination of Liam MacCarthy on Sunday evening as the greatest show on turf takes centre stage.





Seán Finn v Jack O’Connor

Hurling’s best corner-back against the game’s in-form attacker. I’ve yet to see any player take Finn for a run around, but O’Connor may be the one to finally buck this trend with Croke Park’s dimensions suiting the Sarsfields flyer.

Finn is probably the best corner-back of the last 20 years – in the rare territory of a great like Ollie Canning – and it’s hard to find areas to go after him. There doesn’t seem to be an obvious weakness in his game, but O’Connor has excelled on classy defenders like Rory Hayes so his pace could ask questions of the Bruff clubman that haven’t been posed to this point.

If O’Connor isn’t getting much change, expect him to be repositioned to half-forward again where he might get more space to manoeuvre as the game opens up, like he did against Kilkenny.

Advantage: Limerick





Robert Downey v Séamus Flanagan

Downey struggled early on with the pace of Billy Ryan, but he settled down from the second half onwards and played an absolute blinder at the edge of the square in the All-Ireland semi-final as he mopped up ball after ball.

Limerick will test the waters of the Cork defence early on with Flanagan and it’s key that the Rebels try to deny that space down the channels with bodies close to Downey which will allow him to go toe-to-toe aerially.

Flanagan loves to run into that top right corner and swing back to his left so if Coleman is free when Limerick have the ball then it might be wise to block off one of Limerick’s most fruitful areas of the pitch. Flanagan has 1-9 from play this season and has become an even bigger focal point of the Limerick attack, He must be shut down if Cork are to get the job done.

Advantage: Limerick





Patrick Horgan v Dan Morrissey

Limerick struggled in Morrissey’s absence, a bit like Waterford did without full-back Conor Prunty, as he mans that area so securely and fewer holes can be picked with him at No 3.

Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor was flying as well before he met Horgan, though, and Cork’s danger man was so influential, particularly when things were going wrong for the Rebels. ‘Hoggie’ was starved of decent deliveries when they met in the Munster semi-final due to the pressure out the pitch in what was a rare off-colour display for him.

That will have to be different on Sunday and if Cork get fast ball inside, he can do the rest. Horgan is a genius with ball in hand, his wrists are incredible and it doesn’t matter who you have on him if he gets a good supply.

Advantage: Cork





Mark Coleman v Cian Lynch

A fully fit Ger Millerick would be a major boost for Cork, but that doesn’t look likely after he limped out the last day with a hamstring injury and this poses wicked problems for Kingston.

Millerick would have been detailed to pick up Lynch like he did at some stages of their Munster meeting, but that job may fall back on the brilliant Coleman when he drifts into that No 11 position.

The Blarney wizard tagged Lynch when he was stationed at centre-forward and I expect him to do likewise again with the 2018 Hurler of the Year becoming a midfielder’s responsibility once he drifts out past the ‘65.

Curtailing him will go some way to laying the platform for an upset so this floating match-up is crucial and Cork cannot allow him to dictate affairs wherever he pops up.

Advantage: Limerick





Darragh Fitzgibbon v Will O’Donoghue

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Fitzgibbon and his repositioning to the half-forward line at various stages may be upsetting his ability to hit top gear.

Relocating him to his natural midfield position and squaring up against a warhorse like O’Donoghue will be interesting. O’Donoghue is one of Limerick’s main men, he’s like their Patrick Vieira without getting the same recognition.

The value he brings to his team is enormous and we saw that again the last day. He just lords that engine room and it’s very hard to break down that middle third area when you have a powerhouse like that operating there.

O’Donoghue has dealt well with smaller, mobile players in the past and seems to have Jamie Barron’s number when they’ve met Waterford so Fitzgibbon faces a tough task.

Advantage: Limerick





I had the pleasure of bumping into our new GAA president in Lahinch last week and the game was all we could talk about. It might be a good time for a Cork man to be at the top after Dublin’s success in John Horan’s reign, but it may be a year too soon for Larry McCarthy to be handing ‘Liam’ to Horgan.

The match-ups suggest that everything must go right for Cork to end their 16-year wait and it’s Limerick’s to lose if they perform.

Tradition counts for plenty and Cork will not fear Limerick, but I expect the Treaty to create their own back-to-back history and further cement their growing legacy.