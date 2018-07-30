Waterford legend John Mullane says Limerick are well-placed to pick up their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in over fourty years after a dramatic extra-time victory over Cork in Croke Park yesterday.

'Everything is set-up for them to win the All-Ireland' - John Mullane says Limerick are perfectly poised for first triumph since 1973

Limerick saw off the challenge of Kilkenny at the quarter-final stage, before a famous victory over their Munster rivals booked a place in the All-Ireland final.

Mullane says the John Kiely's men will gain confidence from their roller coaster journey to the final, but was reluctant to make them outright favourites with Clare and Galway's semi-final replay scheduled to take place in Thurles next Sunday.

"They're going to take massive, massive confidence out of the last two weekends," Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast.

"They beat Kilkenny for the first time in fourty five years, they've knocked Cork out of the championship for the first time in seventeen years.

"And it's the manner in which they've won both games, where it's gone into the last couple of minutes of the game, where the game is do or die, sink or swim moments, and they come out on top. Whoever plays them in the final whether it be Clare or Galway, they're going to have to come with a good performance to take this Limerick side down.

"I think everything is set-up for them to win the All-Ireland. Now, you're asking me will they win the All-Ireland? I can't give you my definite answer on that until I set my eyes on Clare Galway at the weekend.

"But they have a fantastic chance, as good a chance as they ever had. Everything just seems to be right in Limerick at the moment."

Online Editors