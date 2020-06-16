| 18.2°C Dublin

'Everybody walked out of the meeting and just said, 'Oh my God, this is going to be on a different level''

Six Days of Dalo: Day 1 - 2009 NHL opener

Anthony Daly looks on during his first league game as Dublin manager against Cork in 2009. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

SPORTSFILE

Frank Roche Email

AS a contest, there was nothing too remarkable about Anthony Daly’s Allianz League baptism.

This was the type of early February match whose finer details are forgotten by the time your Monday paper is binned.

Even Alan McCrabbe, who amassed 1-9 to kick-start a career-defining All Star season, now struggles to remember much about the game itself.