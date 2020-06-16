'Everybody walked out of the meeting and just said, 'Oh my God, this is going to be on a different level''

AS a contest, there was nothing too remarkable about Anthony Daly’s Allianz League baptism.

This was the type of early February match whose finer details are forgotten by the time your Monday paper is binned.

Even Alan McCrabbe, who amassed 1-9 to kick-start a career-defining All Star season, now struggles to remember much about the game itself.

But the occasion came against the most bizarre of backdrops – a portent, perhaps, of the sporting melodramas to come over six roller coaster seasons.

Daly’s first league challenge with his adopted Dubs was to overcome a Cork team that scarcely qualified as second-string. In what had been a decade of ‘industrial relations’ carnage on Leeside, the 2008 panel were then embroiled in the most bitterly divisive dispute of all, refusing to play for a manager they no longer wanted, Gerald McCarthy.

Thus, on the Saturday you had 10,000 fans marching through the streets of Cork in support of the striking squad.

And on the Sunday you had just 2,013 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Dublin won - by three clear goals, two of those coming from a precocious 18-year-old debutant by the name of Liam Rushe – but overall failed to impress their new boss.

"The Cork lads might have been lacking in a bit of skill, but they went to the ball. Our lads didn’t," he bemoaned. "We’ll be blown out of it next week against Galway if we don’t go to the ball."

A week later, they whipped up a storm in Parnell Park, trouncing the Tribesmen by 12 points. Dalo’s Dublin revolution was upon us.

**************

Hurling in the metropolis had never witnessed a time like this for half-a-century, at least. Anthony Daly’s appointment came relatively late: the last week of November, 2008. But as a two-time Liam MacCarthy winning captain who oozed charisma, as a manager who had led his beloved Banner to within touching distance of the 2005 All-Ireland final, he was box office.

Now he was inheriting the keys to Dublin GAA’s box room.

The hurlers had improved under Tommy Naughton, albeit coming from a low base. Leinster titles at minor and U21 level pointed to a brighter future.

Alan McCrabbe had opted off the panel in ’08. "I just couldn’t get going with Tommy at that stage, and I just decided for myself I was going to take a year out," he recalls.

"When I heard that Anthony was taking over and I’d seen what he had done with the Clare team and obviously as Clare captain, I said this is going to be a real buzz.

"Soon enough after he took over, I got a phone call just to say there was a meeting happening, would I be interested in coming back to the panel? I didn’t have to think twice; I knew straight away.

"And then when we had the meeting, everybody walked out of the room and just said, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be on a different level.’"

For all that, the Walsh Cup offered an early-season reality check: Kilkenny blitzed them by six clear goals, 6-12 to 0-12, in Parnell Park.

And then, a few weeks later, they headed for Leeside. "It was a bit strange for us to stay the night," McCrabbe recounts. Stranger still were the TV images that greeted them on arrival that Saturday.

As Daly revealed straight after the match: "We were out in the hotel last night and after our dinner we were watching the news – we were watching this march down Patrick Street and fellas’ heads were turned, they didn’t know what way to think."

Eleven years on, McCrabbe revisits the scene. "A lot of their supporters were in the hotel and saying, ‘Oh, you’re playing against the second team’ … so there was a bit of pressure on us," he remembers.

"It was a bit surreal going down to the ground, because usually you’d get a lot of fans down there but there was a lot of people giving out outside the ground. It was a bit different than what you’d normally get going into a game. It just didn’t feel right going in there.

"But Anthony put it into our heads that it doesn’t matter, there’s 15 lads going onto the pitch and that’s who we’re playing and that’s who we have to beat."

Initially at least, it all went to plan. Capitalising on the naivety of a callow Cork defence, the visitors plundered three goals inside 16 minutes – John Kelly’s opener followed by a brace from Rushe, who had been parachuted in to start as a late replacement for David Treacy.

But, from eight up, they were outscored 0-4 to 0-2 in the second quarter. Now backed by the breeze, they eased nine clear but then regressed once more. Barry Johnson roofed a penalty for Cork, who then forced Alan Nolan into a couple of saves as the margin was reduced to four and Dublin nerves started to fray.

But then, on 63 minutes, re-enter McCrabbe with a sweetly struck sideline cut that deceived the Cork defence and sped all the way to the net.

Afterwards, Daly expressed relief at escaping what had threatened to become a dogfight. He also summed up the difficulty of facing a supposedly inferior opponent.

"Everyone is telling you then that the team you’re meeting weren’t that good. I wasn’t happy going out on the field that our heads were right, and we played like that as well," he conceded.

The fighting talk afterwards came from his opposite number, Gerald McCarthy, who saluted the heart shown by his wannabe squad while declaring: "It’s really scandalous, I think, that a group of players would have to go out representing Cork without any – any – experienced players to help them along."

Just over a month later, McCarthy bowed to the inevitable; in an explosive statement of resignation he cited a couple of tipping points, including a threat against his life that he’d referred to the Gardaí. The most polarised period in the history of Cork hurling was drawing to a close, just as a new era was dawning for Dublin.

**************

That first season under Daly delivered a breakthrough summer victory over Wexford and a first Leinster final appearance in 18 years, whereupon a battling two-goal defeat to Kilkenny was followed by a four-point loss to Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"Most definitely it was my standout year," says McCrabbe, who revelled in a midfield brief with licence to roam. "Anthony put a lot of confidence into me at the start of the year, saying that he wanted me to play and this is the role that he wanted."

And when he was announced as Dublin’s first hurling All Star since Brian McMahon in 1990? "Very surprised," he admits. "Anthony said to me at the end of the year, 'Listen, you had a great year, I think you’ll be there or thereabouts for one.' I said, 'Ah sure, if I get an All Star nomination I’ll be happy with that.' I wasn’t expecting anything like it."

For McCrabbe, replicating those stellar standards would become a lot more difficult after hip surgery in early 2011.

In a piece of cruel timing, he missed out on Leinster glory ("a massive regret") after opting out in 2013. "My hip was at me an awful lot," he explains. "I said to Anthony, ‘Listen, I think I need to take the year out here because I’m not enjoying it.’"

The Craobh Chiaráin man gave it one more year in 2014 before stepping away from the county game. He has now retired from club hurling too, after an MRI in January and a consultation with Ray Moran confirmed that he was "looking at a hip replacement" if he played on.

But he’ll never forget those early days under Dalo.

"It was like night and day really, to me, because the professionalism that he brought in was unbelievable," McCrabbe enthuses. "Everything was done, everything was set out for us, and all we had to basically do was turn up and train."

SCORERS – Dublin: A McCrabbe 1-9 (1-0 sideline cut, 4f, 1 ‘65’), L Rushe 2-1, J Kelly 1-0, D O’Reilly, D O’Callaghan, D Treacy, J McCaffrey 0-1 each. Cork: B Johnson 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1 ‘65’), A Mannix 0-2, G O’Connor, A Ryan, D Crowley, M Collins, E Cronin, G O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; R Trainor, T Brady, N Corcoran; M Carton, S Hiney, D O’Reilly; S Durkin, A McCrabbe; J Boland, L Ryan, J Kelly; D O’Callaghan, P Carton, L Rushe. Subs: S Lambert for Boland (ht), J McCaffrey for Kelly (51), M O’Brien for M Carton (54), D Treacy for O’Callaghan (59), S Martin for P Carton (63).

CORK: A Kennedy; E Clancy, C Murphy, C O’Sullivan; E Keane, R Ryan, C Leahy; B Johnson, G O’Connor; T Óg Murphy, A Ryan, D Crowley; E Cronin, M Collins, A Mannix. Subs: T Murphy for Crowley (yellow 24), J Moran for Ryan (yellow 30), R O’Driscoll for Clancy (54), G O’Driscoll for Collins (yellow 62).

REF: J Ryan (Tipperary).



