‘Every year they are divisive’ – Cork manager Kieran Kingston reacts to All-Star snub

CORK manager Kieran Kingston accepts that it is “only natural” that some players will be disappointed not to receive All-Stars, though he declined to criticise this year’s selection and stressed it would not be discussed among the squad.

It was revealed this morning that the Rebels had gained the unwanted distinction of being the first All-Ireland finalists in football or hurling in the scheme’s 50 years of existence not to receive a single award.

Speaking at a webinar this evening looking back at 2021 and on to 2022 for Cork GAA, Kingston revealed he was “not the biggest fan of individual awards,” though he offered his congratulations to the winners – 12 of whom were from Limerick – and said Cork respected the selection process.

“Look the All Stars, every year they’re divisive,” Kingston said. “They create a bit of media frenzy for a few days afterwards.

“Personally speaking, I’m not a massive fan of individual awards in a team sport. Successful teams is all about the team.

“Saying that, I think it’s a fantastic award for those who win it. And they probably appreciate it a bit more when their careers are over. And it would be remiss of me not to congratulate all those who won awards this year. It’s a fantastic team looking at it.”

He added: “Always there will be some disappointment. Of course there will be. That’s natural for guys. But as far as we’re concerned, it’s not something we discuss – individual awards.

“We won’t discuss this one. There is a selection process in place. And we respect that. It’s history now. We move on and see how we can maybe change it a little bit for next year.”