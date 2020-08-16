Evan Sweeney rolls back years as wasteful Kilruane limp their way to exit door

SOMETHING had to give in Semple Stadium and it proved to be a painfully familiar story for Kilruane McDonaghs as they limped out of the race for the Dan Breen Cup.

There was no margin for error in this third-round clash with a quarter-final berth up for grabs, but Loughmore-Castleiney thrived under pressure with the McGrath brothers shining while Kilruane resembled a side crippled with fear.

The Cloughjordan side, managed by Billy O’Shea (brother of Tipp coach Eamon), never recovered their season having relinquished a winning position late on against Thurles Sarsfields in the opening group game and a talent-laden squad never got anywhere near full gear despite some early dominance.

Six wides from Tipp panellist Cian Darcy in the opening half – four from placed balls – severely halted their gallop as the evergreen Evan Sweeney proved the match-winner at the other end firing 2-3 from play in a virtuoso attacking performance.

The diminutive forward, who turned 36 on Saturday, caused Kilruane all types of problems with his pace and movement and a goal either side of the break gave them enough breathing space to weather a late fightback.

“The last few years haven’t been going our way and you can see the players that we have, the quality that we have, but the results just weren’t coming and after the Thurles game, another bad performance, it was now or never really,” Sweeney said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Frankie McGrath, who double jobs as manager to both the Loughmore-Castleiney hurlers and footballers, and he reckons that their best is yet to come.

“We were in a very serious group with three contenders for the county title and someone had to be knocked out, so we’re pleased to still be standing but we know that there’s huge scope for improvement as well,” McGrath said.

With county star Niall O’Meara looking lively up front, it was all Kilruane in the opening exchanges, but a bad day in front of the posts saw them just one up at the first water break, 0-4 to 0-3.

Loughmore were hanging in there through frees from the stick of John McGrath and McGrath’s men had to wait until the 26th minute before their first point from play by Conor McGrath.

That would spark a game-winning blitz and a minute later they rattled the onion bag with Noel McGrath flighting a lovely ball into the danger area before younger brother John passed to Sweeney, who provided a cool finish.

Noel McGrath, outstanding from start to finish along with siblings John and Brian, followed it up with an inspirational score from distance and despite being outplayed in many sectors, they led 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

That salvo seemed to knock the wind out of Kilruane’s sails and they were further down upon the resumption with John McGrath pointing a free before Sweeney capitalised on a defensive mistake and took the bull by the horns to fire his second goal as they threatened to quickly pull away.

Darcy, well-held by John Ryan throughout and taken off free-taking duty for the new half, responded when his low shot wasn’t dealt with by David Kennedy and wound up in the net but Sweeney was proving elusive and showed all of his nous once again to fire over a brace of points with John McGrath restoring their eight-pint lead in the 38th minute, 2-11 to 1-6.

Time was running out for Kilruane but their misfiring forward division finally gained some traction with Jerome Cahill pointing while a pair of frees from substitute Paidi Williams left them with a puncher’s chance heading into the fourth quarter.

Kilruane dropped five shots short in the second half with some inexcusable misses costing them dearly and it looked like they were going to exit without a whimper before a speculative ball from Willie Cleary ended up in the Loughmore net with time almost up.

It would have been daylight robbery had they snatched a result, though, and John McGrath made no mistake with a late free to see Loughmore home by two as their attention quickly changes to football next week with Kilruane left to ponder another gut-wrenching loss as their long wait for success drags on.

SCORERS – Loughmore-Castleiney: J McGrath 0-9 (7f), E Sweeney 2-3, Conor McGrath, N McGrath 0-1 each. Kilruane McDonaghs: C Darcy 1-3 (3f), W Cleary 1-0, P Williams (3f), N O’Meara 0-3 each, J Cahill 0-2, S Hennessy 0-1.

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY – D Kennedy; L Egan, J Ryan, J Hennessy; J Nyland, A McGrath, J Meagher; B McGrath, C Connolly; N McGrath, Ciaran McGrath, W Eviston; Conor McGrath, J McGrath, E Sweeney. Subs: T Maher for Ciaran McGrath (39), E Connolly for Conor McGrath (59).

KILRUANE McDONAGHS – C Deheney; Eoin Hogan, J Peters, Eanna Hogan; W Cleary, D Peters, C Morgan; J Cahill, J Cleary; S Hennessy, C Darcy, N O’Meara; E Williams, K Cahill, K O’Kelly. Subs: P Williams for E Williams (half-time), T Cleary for Hennessy (47), C Cleary for K Cahill and A Morgan for Eoin Hogan (both 58).

REF – M Kennedy (Newcastle).

