Evan Niland punishes wasteful Wexford as Galway add Walsh Cup to vital league points

Galway captain Conor Whelan brings the Walsh Cup to the dressing-room after his side's victory over Wexford in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match, which doubled up as the Walsh Cup Final, at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There was drama before a ball was pucked in this NHL opener between Wexford and Galway at Wexford Park, a fire causing a complete evacuation of the main stand around 40 minutes before the scheduled throw-in time.

Not the fiery start to the league people had come to see, presumably, but after taking the necessary precautions ground officials allowed spectators back to their seats around 4.30 after about a ten-minute period.

Galway then duly proceeded to extinguish whatever fire was contained in the home team, moving up the gears with an unanswered ten-point scoring streak after half-time that left them comfortably in the clear. With Evan Niland in impeccable form from placed balls, they punished Wexford indiscipline, Niland finishing with ten points between frees and ’65s.

​The fire, which broke out at the back of the main stand, caused a delay of 15 minutes to the start of a match that doubled as a league tie and the Walsh Cup final. The counties were slated to play in the pre-league competition final in Croke Park last weekend but agreed to avoid a second date and dovetailed the two assignments.

Down Rory O’Connor, Matthew O’Hanlon, Lee Chin and Jack O’Connor, Wexford were below full-strength and faded badly after going in level at the interval having played with the wind.

They experienced a heavy defeat with a somewhat experimental line-up against Waterford in a challenge match last weekend although a bad defeat to Dublin in last year’s Walsh Cup presaged a spirited win over Limerick in the first round of the league a week later.

They didn’t find the same response this time, however. Galway are still waiting on the return of Dáithí Burke but Pádraic Mannion started in place of captain Joseph Cooney who along with his brothers Kevin, listed at left corner-forward on the match programme, and John, named on the bench, were excused due to the death of their grandmother, Nora. Henry Shefflin gave a first league outing to Athenry defender Eoin Lawless and a first ever league start to Donal O’Shea, while Conor Foley made his first league appearance at wing-back for the home side.

Wexford, wearing a changed shirt to commemorate the county’s first All-Ireland win, the football championship of 1893 won by Selskar Young Irelands, hit ten first-half wides and left four more attempts short when playing with the fresh breeze.

With rain falling they opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes, but Galway were level by the interval with 20 points evenly shared.

​Niland punished Wexford fouling with four pointed frees and might have had a goal in the 23rd minute after winning a penalty. But his shot was saved when put to Mark Fanning’s right side. Wexford had a goal chance ten minutes earlier, a high ball falling in the path of Kevin Foley. Éanna Murphy was alert to the danger, making a smart block as Foley prepared to strike.

Conor Whelan sent over a point after a solo run in reply but it was answered immediately by a similar score from his marker Damien Reck. The home crowd took particular delight in a booming score from full-back Liam Ryan in the 25th minute and Charlie McGuckin claimed a tidy brace of points but Galway fought their way back to level by the half hour at 0-8 apiece with two Niland frees.

A beautiful reverse handpass by Mikie Dwyer sent Simon Donohoe through for one of the scores of the match and Kevin Foley hit one immediately afterwards as Wexford responded well to Galway’s surge to retain the lead nearing half-time. But the last two scores went to the visitors to tie the teams at the interval, a Niland free and ’65.

Galway blew a goal chance four minutes after the interval when Jason Flynn was unable to finish when set up by Brian Concannon, one of three changes by Shefflin at half-time. Concannon made an immediate difference and Ronan Murphy had a goal chance saved by Fanning, before Galway started to pull away.

Next Sunday Wexford will be on the road, playing in Westmeath, while Galway host Cork.

"I’d say lads lost a bit of heart going in at half-time that it was a drawn game and we had owned the ball for the first half. And you can’t do that,” said Wexford manager Darragh Egan. “If you concede ten points in a row at this level you are going to be hurt badly and it did hurt us badly in the second half.

“We will go really hard at it in Mullingar next Sunday (v Westmeath in Round 2) and we have Clare then at home here two weeks later .... and hopefully over the next few weeks out fortunes will change. We won five from five last year, we are not going to do that this year.”

Scorers — Galway: E Niland 0-10 (8fs, 2 ’65s); C Whelan, L Collins 0-2 each; T Killeen, J Mannion, D O’Shea, D Morrissey, T Monaghan, B Concannon, S Linnane, J Flynn, R Murphy 0-1 each. Wexford: C McDonald 0-4 (4fs); C McGuckin 0-3; D Reck 0-2 (1f); C Dunbar 0-2; M Dwyer, S Donohoe, K Foley, L Ryan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy 8; J Grealish 7, G McInerney 8, D Morrissey 8; E Lawless 7, P Mannion 7, TJ Brennan 7; T Killeen 7, S Linnane 7; T Monaghan 7, C Whelan 8, D O’Shea 7; J Mannion 6, E Niland 9, J Flynn 7. Subs: O Salmon 7 for Brennan, R Murphy 7 for Killeen & B Concannon 8 for J Mannion (h-t); L Collins for O’Shea (60); J Fitzpatrick for McInerney (67).

Wexford: M Fanning 8; S Reck 7, L Ryan 7, C Devitt 7; C Foley 7, D Reck 7, S Donohoe 7; D O’Keeffe 7, K Foley 7; C Hearne 7, L Óg McGovern 6, C McGuckin 8; C Dunbar 7, C McDonald 6, M Dwyer 7. Subs: C Byrne Dunbar 7 for McGovern (50); J Doran 6 for K Foley & R Higgins 6 for Dwyer (54); C Flood 7 for Hearne (61); D Clarke for S Reck (inj 66).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).