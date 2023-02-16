Evan Niland holds his nerve as University of Galway book Fitzgibbon final spot after extra-time

Evan Niland had a mixed night from frees, scoring 0-12 but missing his fair share too. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

University of Galway set up a chance at revenge for last year’s Fitzgibbon Cup final defeat to UL when they produced a second-half comeback and then powered past UCC in extra-time at St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Galway senior stars Tiernan Killeen and Alex Connaire were very much to the fore for the western college, who would have been the happier side at half-time having played into a strong breeze and come through level, 1-4 to 0-7, with a goal from Greg Thomas.

UCC played their best hurling in the third quarter with goals from Shane Barrett and Brian Hayes helping them into a five-point lead.

Evan Niland had a mixed night from frees, scoring 0-12 but missing his fair share too. But he nailed some pressure shots in the closing minutes as Killeen stepped up to send the sides into extra-time.

UG kept the wind for the first half of extra-time and they made it count with the only three points of the spell, two for Niland and one for Connaire, and they held firm, trading scores to stay a goal in front.

Niland had a chance to add an insurance point with just one minute of added time to play but he pushed his free wide, opening the door for one last UCC opportunity to level it, but Daire Connery’s free from the edge of the arc was pushed narrowly wide of the near post with the last puck.​

Scorers – UG: E Niland 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 65); A Connaire 0-4; G Thomas 1-0; D O’Brien, N Collins, B Concannon 0-2 each, I McGlynn, T Killeen 0-1 each. UCC: D Flynn 0-7 (6f, 1 65), B Hayes 1-2; S Barrett 1-1; D Hogan 0-3; G Millerick 0-2; C Cahalane, P Power, D Connery (f) 0-1 each.

UG – L Reilly; M Hardiman, E Lawless, T Hynes; O Salmon, T Killeen, C Cunningham; A Connaire, Ian McGlynn; B Concannon, E Niland, D O’Brien; N Collins, O Flannery, G Thomas. Subs: S Morgan for Salmon (40), J O’Meara for Flannery (42), P McCann for Hardiman (45), B West for O’Meara (60), O Salmon for Hynes (60), C Lawless for O’Brien (63), C O’Callaghan for West (79).

UCC – B Saunderson; J Boylan, N O’Leary, E Roche; L Elliot, C O’Brien, G Millerick; D Flynn, S Daly; D Hogan, C Cahalane, E Carey; B Hayes, S Barrett, R Cotter. Subs: P Power for Cotter (h-t), E Twomey for Daly (39), Cathal McCarthy for Carey (54), C McGoldrick for Elliot (58), D Connery for Cahalane (h-t in e-t), S Daly for Roche (h-t in e-t), R Fox for Flynn (75), Colm McCarthy for Hogan (79).

REF – J Murphy (Limerick)