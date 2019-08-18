Eoin Kelly: 'The real turning point in the match came just before Richie Hogan's red card'

I know people will point to the red card as the turning point, and I will come back to it in a minute, but for me the real turning point was the first goal of the game a few minutes before Richie Hogan was sent off.

Kilkenny had hurled well in the first half, they had Tipperary's forwards working hard for anything they got, and they needed to go in at half-time with a reward for that on the scoreboard.

Instead Niall O'Meara's goal changed the game around.

That score meant Tipperary went in a point ahead, and with the man advantage, I was confident they could kick on from there for an All-Ireland title.

They did, in two ways. The first was the two-goal blitz in the opening seven minutes of the second half.

Goals that broke Kilkenny's challenge, they were simply never going to come back from the concession of those goals while playing a man short.

Read more here:

GAA Newsletter

And the other way was Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy using the half-time break to ensure that the Tipperary full-back line had everything sorted.

Cathal Barrett played most of the second half as the sweeper, cutting out ball and always making sure he was under the sliotar whenever it broke.

And that meant Kilkenny could never get the goal they craved in the second half to somehow get a foothold in the match.

The Tipperary backs were quite happy to let the Cats pop points in that period, knowing their own forwards could respond in kind.

To go back to my very first point, a Kilkenny goal was needed so badly and it never came.

Paudie and Ronan Maher were superb for Tipperary, fielding plenty of high ball and when the Blue and Gold forwards got a bit of space, as the 14 Kilkenny men inevitably tired in the second half, they scored freely.

As for the sending-off, it was right on the borderline of a red card, but no one wants to see a player sent off in the first half of an All-Ireland Final.

It definitely coloured a great day!

But the one thing you have to say is that the refs were told, and the players were told, earlier this year that head-high tackles would be a sending-off offence in 2019.

And Richie's challenge was head-high - there is no doubt about that.

But as I said earlier, I firmly believe Tipp had turned the tide by then, that they were already heading for glory.

Online Editors