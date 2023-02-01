Eoin Cody shines as SETU Carlow seal Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals despite defeat to DCU

A magnificent 1-12 from Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody was enough for SETU Carlow to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup, even though they beaten by one point by DCU in this hard-hitting encounter.

DCU’s three-point win over Mary I last week meant they were already qualified and that SETU Carlow knew they had to better that result to join them.

They were perilously close to their threshold when DCU scored a goal in injury time, ironically enough from a Carlow man, Conor Kehoe, to put them two points ahead but Cody stepped up with the last shot of the game to leave just the minimum between the teams at the final whistle.

DCU had a strong wind at their backs in the first half but the free taking of Cody, and some skilful scores from Thomas Keyes kept Carlow in touch.

That was until Ross Banville broke through their defence to clinically find the net in the 25th minute.

That helped DCU into a five-point half-time lead, 1-10 to 0-8, and they went seven ahead early in the second half when Conor Hennessy’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the best efforts of Adam Daly on the goal line.

Rather than crumble after that setback, Carlow set about eating into that lead and the crucial moment came when Cody hit the net from a 45th minute 20-metre free after James O’Connell had been fouled.

Carlow were level twice in the closing stages, and then again in the 58th minute when Chris Nolan somehow wriggled away from the home defence and fired over from the right.

They only went ahead for the first time when Cody scored a free in the first minute of injury time but then had some nervous moments when Carlow man Conor Kehoe got in for a goal a minute later.

Goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons had the chance to put DCU three points ahead from a long-range effort but when that went wide it was left to Cody to secure their passage through to the knockout stages despite the defeat.

SCORERS – DCU: R Banville 1-4 (4fs); C Hennessy 1-1; C Kehoe 1-0; E Gibbons (2fs); M O’Connell 0-2 each; D Power, E Daly, R Lawlor, C Murphy N Murphy 0-1 each. SETU Carlow: E Cody 1-12 (1-10fs, 0-2 ’65s); T Keyes 0-4; Chris Nolan, M Troy, Conor Nolan 0-1 each.

DCU: E Gibbons; S Leacy, N Murphy, H Walsh; E Forbes, C Murphy, A Dunphy; D Power, R Boran; E Daly, R Banville, M O’Connell; R Lawlor, C Hennessy, J Ryan. Subs: C Kehoe for Lawlor, h/t; J Barrett for Forbes, h/t; F Fitzpatrick for Daly, 48; C Clancy for O’Connell, 48.

SETU CARLOW – J Lawlor; P Casey, P Delaney, A Daly; C Burke, D Blanchfield, G Lynch; J O’Connell, Conor Nolan; T Keyes, C Kenny, E Cody; J Morrissey, Chris Nolan, M Troy. Subs: T Doyle for Conor Nolan, 43; R Foley for Lynch, 52; B McGinley for Keyes, 55; Keyes for O’Connell, 57.

REF – K Brady (Louth).