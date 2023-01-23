Eoin Cody on fire as Ballyhale survive a nervy Dunloy challenge to secure magnificent ninth title

Absorbed in their own private world, Ballyhale Shamrocks just keep on spinning history’s digits, righting wrongs, ferrying endless silver back to their people in south Kilkenny.

However, their ninth All-Ireland club title did not materialise quite as cleanly as the above arithmetic might imply.

On the contrary, for men blindsided by Harry Ruddle on this very stage last February, this was nervy, fitful deliverance that manager Pat Hoban admitted seldom felt comfortable.

“Coming down the home straight, it was a bit too scary,” he reflected afterwards.

Dunloy Cuchullains had coursed them almost to the wire, Ballyhale eventually necklacing four unanswered points in added time to impart an authority to the scoreline that was illusory.

The Antrim men fell victim to that old ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ quandary, a supplemented defence denying them the attacking numbers needed to unsettle a Ballyhale defence in which full-back Joey Holden had one of those unfussed, flawless days.

But what else do you do when Colin Fennelly prowls on the edge of your square and a man called TJ keeps dipping the shoulder?

Come to think of it, even if you tie those two up you’ve still got a bellyful of trouble.

In this instance, Eoin Cody became Dunloy’s chief tormentor in shooting 1-5 – the goal a handy, spooned 15th-minute Hill end finish, Fennelly having used his bulk to bullock the opening.

Thereafter, Ballyhale bore the air of a team half waiting for deliverance, half terrified that the horrors of their recent past might be revisited.

​Dunloy were pacy and obstinate, Ronan Molloy’s third-minute goal a thing of beauty created by the slaloming runs of Keelan Molloy and Conal Cunning.

Every time Ballyhale pushed towards daylight, the Antrim men resisted – goalkeeper Ryan Elliott making two splendid first-half saves from Cody and then smothering the sliotar when Niall Shortall fumbled with the Hill end goal at his mercy.

It left Ballyhale with just two points to spare at the interval (1-9 to 1-7) and much of the second half was a tit-for-tat exchange of scores, the Kilkenny men just three points to the good and palpably vulnerable entering added time.

Trouble was, Dunloy’s goal threat existed almost in theory alone, with ball after ball delivered towards a landscape in which they simply had no men.

And so Ballyhale finally closed the door, with points from Cody, Ronan Corcoran, Brian Cody and Darragh Corcoran pushing them seven clear and back to a place whipped from under their feet a year ago by the aforementioned Ruddle.

At the finish, TJ Reid fell to his knees, his 35-year-old bones aching palpably from the accumulation of miles.

For Hoban, still not a full calendar year as their manager, the wonder was in watching great men pushing on so relentlessly.

“It’s very easy to talk about getting back, but for these guys to actually do it just shows their character and ability,” he reflected.

​“An incredible group of players. Once the Kilkenny championship starts up, if ever there was a team that can really move between the gears from league to championship, it’s these guys.

“They’ve been on the road so long, I suppose it’s very hard to keep that level of intensity up there the whole time.

“But they have a switch. When they get focused, they’re an incredible group of players. They just know how to win matches.”

They do so with at least three players now headed for departure lounges in the coming weeks, with no promise of when they’ll again be available to hurl.

For Dunloy, the hurt of yet another final defeat (their fifth in five) couldn’t diminish Gregory O’Kane’s pride in his young team.

“Coming down the home straight we probably under-hit three or four balls,” he said.

“Then the last two or three minutes of injury-time, the lads were just out on their feet.

“But I’m very proud of my players and what they gave us today. The spine of this team is so young, the experience of playing in a game like that can only stand to them,” he added.

“We’ll go away, but we’re Dunloy. Like, hurling’s our life, it won’t change a thing.”

​SCORERS – Ballyhale: E Cody 1-5; TJ Reid 0-7 (0-4 ’65s, 0-2 frees); C Fennelly 0-2; K Corcoran, E Shefflin, D Corcoran, R Corcoran, P Mullen, E Kenneally, J Cuddihy and B Cody 0-1 each. Dunloy: C Gunning 0-7 (all frees); R Molloy 1-1; P Shiels 0-2; O Quinn, E Smyth, N McKeague, K Molloy and S Elliott 0-1 each.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS – D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; N Shortall, TJ Reid, E Cody; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy. Subs: B Cody for Shortall (50 mins), D Mullen for K Corcoran (59).

DUNLOY CUCHULLAINS – R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; C Kinsella, K Molloy, E Smyth; P Shiels, E McFerran; R Molloy, N McKeague, N Elliott; K Molloy, C Gunning, S Elliott. Subs: D Smith for McKeague (45 mins), C McMahon for N Elliott (54).

REF – J Murphy (Limerick)