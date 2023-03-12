Eoin Cody helps himself to a brace as Kilkenny see off lacklustre Dublin

Eoin Cody of Kilkenny has his shot blocked down by Paddy Smyth of Dublin

Kilkenny head into the final round of their league campaign against Waterford knowing a draw will be enough to see them into the semi-finals after a comprehensive dismantling of a disappointing Dublin side.

Derek Lyng’s side were never threatened on home turf with two Eoin Cody second-half goals helping them to a handsome win over a Dublin side who finished the game with 14 men after Paddy Smyth was sent off, having picked up two yellows cards inside a minute in injury time.

At best, Dublin played in fits in the first half. They were three points down before they got their first score and conceded another four on the spin after that. By the time Paddy Deegan grabbed his first point Kilkenny were nine up with Billy Drennan adding to his burgeoning reputation that saw him hit nine points from nine shots in the opening 35 minutes.

Alex Considine clipped over two nice points from Dublin while Cian Boland carried a threat. But in general Kilkenny were in control and took a nine-point lead (0-17 to 0-8) in at the break after a half that had seen them score 17 points and not register a single wide.

Kilkenny lost that perfect record just after the break when Conor Delaney pulled an effort wide but remained in total control.

Kilkenny’s lead stretched to 14 points at one stage in the second half before Dublin enjoyed their best period to hit an unanswered 1-2. Paul Crummey goaled from a tight angle while Donal Burke hit two points. Burke was Dublin’s brightest light on a difficult afternoon and he finished with 0-11 to his name.

Otherwise it was Kilkenny’s afternoon and they head to Waterford needing just a point to guarantee progression to the last four.

SCORERS

Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-13 (8f), E Cody 2-2, P Deegan 0-3, B Ryan, P Walsh 0-2, W Walsh, J Donnelly, C Kenny 0-1 each.

Dublin: D Burke 0-11 (6 f 1 65), P Crummey 1-0, A Considine, C Boland 0-2 each, C O’Leary, C O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Kilkenny: E Murphy; T Walsh, C Delaney, P Walsh; C Kenny, R Reid, C Buckley; C Fogarty, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, Eoin Cody SUBS: B Brennan for Murphy, W Walsh for Keoghan (both HT), T Clifford for Mullen (46), R Corcoran for Fogarty (60), D Blanchfield for Buckley (61).

Dublin: E Gibbons; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; R Smith, C O’Leary; D Burke, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, A Considine SUBS: P Crummey for Currie (21), P Doyle for Smith (46), D O Dulaing for O’Sullivan (51), J Bellew for Dunphy (54),, D Keogh for Sutcliffe (64).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)