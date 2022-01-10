Eoghan O’Donnell named Dublin hurling captain

Dublin hurler Eoghan O’Donnell is the new captain for the 2022 season.

The Whitehall Colmcille clubman, 25, becomes the third player to hold the role in as many years.

Chris Crummey was captain from 2018, Pat Gilroy’s sole season as Dublin manager, until 2021, when Danny Sutcliffe took over.

Cian O’Callaghan, another member of the squad’s leadership group, will serve as vice-captain for the season.

O’Donnell has been part of the Dublin senior setup since Anthony Daly’s time and has forged a reputation as one of the outstanding full-backs in the country.

Last year, his season was blighted by injury. Having suffered a hamstring injury in Dublin’s Leinster semi-final win over Galway, he lasted only minutes of the subsequent provincial decider against Kilkenny and missed their championship exit to Cork entirely.