Eoghan O’Donnell keen to use lessons from football ‘crash course’ to the benefit of Dublin’s hurlers

Eir ambassador and Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell at the unveiling of eir as a new sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Photo: David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

It’s fair to say that 2022 was an eventful year for Eoghan O’Donnell. Having been Dublin hurling captain, the Whitehall Colmcille clubman then switched codes after their early championship exit to join up with the footballers.

O’Donnell even made a late appearance off the bench in their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final victory over Cork. It wasn’t something that he had ever envisaged happening and it certainly posed its challenges.

“I was on a bit of a crash course,” he said. “I was in with the coaches and backroom team to try and catch up. It was hugely demanding from that point of view. There are a huge amount of tactics in football, the footballers have been on the road a long time.

“They have developed a lot of systems and plays. There was a big learning curve, even learning the names of plays, let alone trying to implement them on the pitch. I spent a lot of time with coaches one-on-one.

“The coaches and players were very generous with their time. They were always coming up and trying to help you learn, and that was just a testament to the environment they created. There was no bad feeling that I shouldn’t be there or anything like that.”

O’Donnell – a full-forward at club level – was trialled at wing-back under Dessie Farrell, and he found it hard watching on from the stands as their All-Ireland hopes went up in smoke against eventual champions Kerry.

“As a player, and someone who’s played at the highest level in hurling for quite a long time, of course I feel I’m going to add value. I wouldn’t have gone in if I didn’t think I could add something to the team, so of course I was disappointed,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s only natural, everybody would be. I thought the Kerry game was an unbelievable atmosphere. In my head I was thinking, ‘I have to play in this game, I have to try and contribute here, that this is going to be one of the big games that people are going to talk about for a long time’.

“So, I wanted to try and add to the story. Of course, I was disappointed not to play, that’s only natural for competitive sports people, but I have the utmost respect for Dessie and he’s trying to pick his team and players that he believes can get over the line.”

O’Donnell “certainly wouldn’t be closing any doors” were the opportunity to arise again, and he would “have to strongly consider it”, but hurling is his bread and butter at county level.

That doesn’t mean that he won’t take some lessons back to the hurlers, though, as they look to climb the ladder again under new boss Micheál Donoghue, who led his native Galway to the promised land in 2017.

“I learned a massive amount. The footballers, and every interview you see from them, they talk about a player-driven environment and the culture of the team and players stepping up,” O’Donnell said.

“Sometimes I used to think they were avoiding questions, but it turns out they were actually giving us the secret all along, and that is what it is. It was such an environment where the players all had opinions on how to get better, and they all acted on these opinions.

“It was not showing up to training and being instructed by a coach that this is the drill. There was a thought process behind it. ‘What do we do in this drill? How does this drill help me? How can I help this drill? How can I get better before training? How can I get better after training?’

“It was just such a competitive environment between the players to get better all the time, and the footballers are doing what everyone else in the country is doing.

“But maybe doing it slightly better or maybe they have been doing it for slightly longer. With the hurlers, we are not doing anything massively different, we just need to get slightly better at it.”

With the likes of Chris Crummey, Cian O’Callaghan and Liam Rushe not available to Donoghue this season, there is a sense of transition in the capital, but O’Donnell is having none of it.

“The attitude at the moment is maybe it should be a rebuilding year for Dublin. But the players aren’t happy with that and don’t like that word, and they want to drive and push on,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell was speaking after eir was unveiled as an official sponsor of the All-Ireland SHC for the next five years.