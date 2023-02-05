Eoghan Cahill points way for Offaly to punish dogged Down

OFFALY always looked sharper, but a dogged Down display kept them in this Division 2A NHL encounter at Ballycran.

Down played most of the second half with 13 men after Jordan Doran got a straight red on the stroke of half time, while Marc Fisher followed a minute after the restart.

Offaly led by three at the interval, with Jason Sampson controlling play from centre-back. Killian Sampson and Oisín Kelly consistently drove at Down while Eoghan Cahill’s accuracy was crucial to the victory.​

SCORERS – Offaly: E Cahill 0-10 (8f); O Kelly 0-3; K Sampson 0-2; B Duignan, D Nally, P Clancy, C Mitchell, C Burke, D King 0-1 each. Down: P Sheehan 0-12 (10f, 1 65); C Egan 0-3; P Og McCrickard, L Savage, F Turpin 0-1 each.

Down – S Keith 7; J McManus 7, B Trainor 6, T Murray 6; C Teggart 7, M Conlon 7, N McFarland 7; J Doran 4 L Savage 7; M Fisher 6, P Sheehan 9, P Og McCrickard 7; R McCusker 6, C Egan 8, T McGrattan 6. Subs: D McCartney 6 for B Trainor; O McManus 6 for T McGrattan, F Turpin 6 for R McCusker 7, S Martin 6 for McCartney; J Croskery 6 for L Savage

Offaly – S Corcoran 7; J Screeney 7, C Burke 7, B Connelly 7; R Ravenhill 7, J Sampson 8, C Sampson 7; D King 7, P Delaney 7; O Kelly 8, C Kiely 6, J Clancy 7; D Nally 7, C Mitchell 6, E Cahill 9. Subs: B Duignan 6 for C Kiely, J Murphy 7 for P Delaney, E Kelly 7 for C Mitchell

Ref – James Clarke (Cavan)