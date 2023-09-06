End of an era as Seamus Callanan calls time on legendary Tipperary hurling career

A three-time All-Ireland winner, four-time All-Star, former Hurler of the Year and one of the most lethal goalscorers in the history of the game, Callanan announced his inter-county retirement this morning.

The Drom & Inch clubman turns 35 later this month, and has clearly come to the decision that now is the right time to bow out.

He has endured a litany of injury setbacks in recent seasons, but he was still a key cog in Liam Cahill’s championship plans this year, featuring in five of their six SHC outings.

He scored his 40th championship goal in Tipp’s demolition of Offaly in their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, but he was substituted at half-time in what proved to be his championship swansong against Galway in June.

He had made his SHC debut in 2008 and went on to win Celtic Crosses in 2010 (scoring two points off the bench in the final against a five-in-a-row chasing Kilkenny); 2016 (when he was ‘Man of the Match’ after scoring 13 points, an incredible nine from play, against the Cats); and finally 2019 when he skippered the Premier to All-Ireland glory against Kilkenny.

Callanan scored a goal in every championship appearance that season and was subsequently voted Hurler of the Year as well as landing his fourth All-Star. He had been nominated three times previously for player of the year, in ’14, ’15 and ’16.

“After 16 years as a Tipperary senior hurler, I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling,” he confirmed in a statement this morning.

“Playing for Tipperary has always been a huge privilege for me, and I am very grateful to have had such an enjoyable career with so many great memories.

“The highlight of my playing career was undoubtedly captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland success in 2019. Coming back to Tipperary and Drom and Inch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup is something I will treasure forever. I will always be very grateful to Liam Sheedy for entrusting me with the role of captain.

“I wish to thank all the Tipperary players I had the pleasure of calling my teammates since 2008. I have made lifelong friends and feel honoured to have taken to the pitch with some of the greatest hurlers who ever wore the Tipperary jersey. I am also grateful to all the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance through the years.

“I have been fortunate to meet many great people during my time hurling with Tipperary and through the GAA, but Eamon O’Shea was special amongst them all. As a mentor and friend, his guidance had a significant impact on my career, and I want to thank him most sincerely.

“A special thank you to the Tipperary County Board, Tipperary Supporters Club, Tipperary team sponsors and the GPA who have always been very supportive. I wish to thank each and every Tipperary supporter, who I am proud to have been able to represent in wearing the blue and gold.

“To my club, Drom and Inch, who laid the foundations for my career, my sincerest thanks to you all. Representing our club on the inter county stage has been something that has always filled me with immense pride. I couldn’t be associated with a better group of people, and I look forward to lining out with Drom and Inch for many years to come.

“My parents John and Mary, my sister Fiona and my brother John have been instrumental to the success of my hurling career. Their constant encouragement and guidance throughout the highs and lows has been so greatly appreciated and there are no words to describe my gratitude to them.

“My fiancée, Lauren, has been another constant support through the highs and the lows, and has made many sacrifices to enable me to give my full commitment to hurling. I want to thank her for all she has done for me and being able to share many successes with her has made my time with Tipperary extra special.

“Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2024. I have no doubt that the players and management have the ability and commitment to bring more success to the county and I look forward to being amongst the Tipperary supporters cheering them on.”

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill thanked Callanan for his outstanding commitment to Tipperary over a long and distinguished career, adding: “I have been privileged to have known and managed Seamus if only for a short period of time. Seamus leaves us with countless memorable moments and a legacy that will inspire future generations of young hurlers not just in Tipperary but across Ireland, he owes nothing to Tipperary, and I wish him the very best in to the future”.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy said Callanan “will always be remembered as one of the best forwards of this generation. His unique goalscoring ability brought great joy to Tipperary supporters. Seamie has been a great leader for many years and we wish him well in his retirement.”