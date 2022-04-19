Electric Ireland Munster MHC: Limerick and Clare cruise into quarter-finals

Here’s how Tuesday evening’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship matches went.

Limerick 5-24 Kerry 0-4

Limerick booked their spot in the Munster MHC quarter-final with a comprehensive 5-24 to 0-4 win over Kerry in Kilmallock.

The game was all but over by the 20 minute mark as Limerick soared ahead to an eight point advantage. Fintan Fitzgerald’s goal right on half time added to Kerry’s woes.

Four more goals followed for Limerick in the second half that saw them to a 35-point victory and will now play Waterford at the same venue next week.

Two points each from Pierce Connery and Darren Collopy gave Limerick a great start in very wet conditions.

Ciaran McMahon and Owen Meaney popped over further scores with Killian Boyle landing Kerry’s only reply in the opening quarter.

Fitzgerald fired in the opening goal after excellent work from Mark Field to give Limerick a 1-12 to 0-2 advantage at half time.

Collopy bagged Limerick’s second goal four minutes into the second half to stretch their advantage to 18 points.

The procession continued when Collopy fired in a second goal 10 minutes from time and things got even worse when substitute Tadgh Hourigan and corner forward Mark Field fired the fourth and fifth goals late on to see Limerick romp to victory.

Scorers – Limerick: D Collopy 2-8 (7f), P Connery 0-5, M Field and F Fitzgerald 1-1 each, T Hourigan 1-0, B Moran (1f) 0-3, C McMahon 0-2, O Meaney, J Sheehan, D Langan and B Adams 0-1 each; Kerry: K Boyle 0-2 (2f), C O’Sullivan and J Enright 0-1 each.

Limerick: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, P Mooney; D Lyons, C Frawley, O Meaney; F Fitzgerald, D Langan; P Connery, B Moran, J Sheehan; M Field, C O’Brien, D Collopy. Subs: S Ryan for Sheehan (45), T Hourigan for Moran (48), B Murnane for Meaney (48), J Daly for Lyons (51), B Adams for Collopy (53).

Kerry: T Godley; R McGrath, C Nolan, D Nolan; G O’Riordan, L Kennelly, K Sheehan; S McElligott, L Rochford; C O’Sullivan, J Enright, L Og O’Connor; K Boyle, K Quilter, B O’Connor. Subs: C Fitzgerald for Quilter (h-t), A McDonagh for Boyle (48), H Linehan for O’Sullivan (51), R Reen for O’Connor (56), A Whyte for C Nolan (60).

Referee: J Dooley (Tipperary).





Clare 1-22 Waterford 1-08

Clare enjoyed a facile victory over Waterford in Round 3 of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling championship played at Cusack Park, Ennis.

A 14-point win was no more than they deserved and but for a late Waterford goal by Conor Tobin two minutes from time, the winning margin could have been greater.

The home side hit the ground running and found themselves seven points to the good, after nineteen minutes of virtual one-way-traffic.

The Déise final got on the scoreboard on twenty-one minutes with a point from a side-line ball by Billy O’Connell. This was followed by a pointed free by Jack Twomey to cut the deficit to five.

But still, Clare held all the aces and deservedly led by 0-9 to 0-2 at the break.

Oisin Whelan their free-taker was on song and when Cian Neylon rattled the Waterford net in the forty-first minute, the game was over as a contest, with the hosts leading by 1-14 to 0-3.

The young Kilmaley club man added a point after the goal, contributing to his 1-5 from play on the night. Others to shine on the night, included defenders John Cahill and Sean McMahon, while in attack, Neylon, Whelan, James Organ and Jack O’Neill impressed.

Late substitute Fred Hegarty, son of All-Ireland medallist Fergal, fired over thee good points at the death, on a night when Clare totally dominated their opponents.

Scorers – Clare: C Neylon (1-5), O Whelan (0-7) 5 f’s, F Hegarty (0-3), J O’Neill (0-3) J Organ (0-2), D Stritch (0-2). Waterford: C Tobin (1-1), J Twomey (0-4) all f’s, B O’Connell, S Mackey & P Cummins (0-1) each.

Clare: M Sheedy, E Gunning, F Treacy, J Cahill (C), S McMahon, J Hegarty, R McNamara, P Ó’Sé, D Stritch, M Collins, J O’Neill, J Organ, S Scanlon, O Whelan, C Neylon. Subs: M O’Halloran for Ó Sé (46), D Keane Hayes for Organ (49), F Hayes for Scanlon (54), F Hegarty for Stritch.

Waterford: B Callaghan, C Keane, A O’Neill, T Brennan (C), B O’Connell, D Lalor, D Walsh, S Mackey, C Ryan, M Morrissey, B O’Sullivan, G Power, C Tobin, J Twomey, P Cummins. Subs: J Henley for Ryan (27), B Drohan for Lalor (35), J Hegarty for Power (38), B Flynn for Mackey (48), J O’Keeffe for O’Sullivan (51).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick).