‘Either I take shape now or my career could go by the wayside’

Austin Gleeson reflects on extreme fitness regime that kick-started Déise's 2020 All-Ireland drive

Waterford's Austin Gleeson takes on Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan during the All-Ireland SHC final last December at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Waterford's Austin Gleeson takes on Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan during the All-Ireland SHC final last December at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Waterford's Austin Gleeson takes on Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan during the All-Ireland SHC final last December at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It wasn’t any particular cathartic moment, more a gradual realisation that something needed to be checked.

Austin Gleeson didn’t need to be told, he knew anyway. But even when he did hear it, the echo filled his head that bit more with a sense of urgency - it was time to get  a career that had promised so much at the outset back on track.

For the first few weeks of the first lockdown this time 12 months ago, he treated it like another off-season and used it to spend more time with family. With no immediate return in sight he had time which, in his own words, he “never really had before”.

