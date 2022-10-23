Eire Óg outclass Naomh Colum Cille to win third Tyrone SHC title in succession

Eire Óg outclassed Naomh Colum Cille to win their third Tyrone SHC title in a row, cruising to a 27 points landslide victory at O’Neills Healy Park.

The Clonoe/Coalisland side, making a rare appearance in the decider, couldn’t live with the pace and intensity of a Carrickmore outfit that picked off scores at will.

Conor Grogan’s goal helped the defending champions build up a 17 points lead by the halfway stage, and they continued to punish in the second half, with Aidy Kelly hitting some terrific scores, and Ruairi Slane coming off the bench to score five points from play.

They were nine points ahead by the time Conor Grogan fired in the game’s only goal in the 19th minute, arriving at pace to collect brother Sean Ogs assist to beat Eric Kirwin with a low finish.

Dermot Begley. Liam Armstrong and the Grogan brothers had all slotted over points by that stage, with Oisin O’Neill hitting NCC’s only first half score.

The intensity never waned on the part of the champions, and scores from Justy Kelly, Aidy Kelly and Begley saw them 17 ahead by the interval, 1-15 to 0-1.

Aidy Kelly’s finishing was outstanding, as he kept the score-board ticking and the gap widening, with NCC points coming from Chris Kearns and Rory O’Neill.

Ruairi Slane came off the bench to make a spectacular contribution with six points from play as the Carrickmore men continued their charge towards

the finish line.

Eire Og scorers: C Grogan 1-4, A Kelly 0-7 (2f), R Slane 0-5, L Armstrong 0-4, D Begley 0-3 (1f, 1 ’45), S Og Grogan, 0-2, J Kelly, O Daly 0-1, C Munroe 0-1 each.

Naomh Colum Cille scorers: O O’Neill, R O’Neill, P Greville, C Kearns (f) 0-1 each.

Eire Og: C McElhatton; D Rafferty, J Kerr, S Kerr; D Begley, O McKee, A Crossan; O Daly, J Kelly; A Kelly, SP Begley, C Grogan, S Og Grogan, L Armstrong, B McGurk.

Subs: R Slane for SP Begley, S Sweeney for McKee, C Munroe for S Grogan, L Moore for S Kerr, E Grimes for Begley

Naomh Colum Cille: E Kirwin; AJ McCann, M O’Gorman, I Donnellan; C Cross, R O’Neill, P Corr; Paul Maguire, V McCann; O O’Neill, P Greville, C Kearns; R Maguire, G Mulgrew, S Kelly.

Subs: J Fee for Corr, T O’Hagan for V McCann, J McGuigan for Ryan O’Neill, Rory O’Neill for Maguire, J Campbell for Kearns

Referee: B Winters (Eoghan Ruadh).