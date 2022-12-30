Eight-time All-Ireland winner Richie Power added to Roscommon hurling management team

RICHIE POWER, the decorated former Kilkenny star, has joined the Roscommon senior hurling management team.

The eight-time All-Ireland medallist will fill the role of performance coach as part of Francie O’Halloran’s management set-up for the coming season.

Chronic knee trouble forced Power to retire from the inter-county game in January 2016, but the gifted attacker bowed out with myriad honours from his 11 senior seasons under Brian Cody, including six Allianz League medals, nine Leinster titles and two All Stars.

“Obviously having someone of Richie’s experience who has played and won All-Ireland titles at the highest level is a big coup for us,” O’Halloran told the Roscommon Herald. “If we can get everyone fit, we’ll have a very solid outfit next year, although we’ll be working off a much smaller panel.”

Tommy Guilfoyle, Tommy Maloney (from Limerick) and Cyril Crosbie will join Power in the backroom team but Martin ‘Thady’ Beirne won’t be involved in 2023.

The Rossies open their Connacht Hurling League campaign against Sligo at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome next Monday evening (7pm).