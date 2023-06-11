Eddie Brennan: Kilkenny and Galway need to improve massively if either wishes to match Limerick

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny in action against Gearóid McInerney of Galway during the Leinster hurling final. Photo: Sportsfile

Eddie Brennan

As good as Limerick were, as great as they are, this was a Munster final Clare left behind. They could have been – should have been – seven points up at half-time, but indecisiveness in front of goal cost them.