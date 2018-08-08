Sport Hurling

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Eddie Brennan in line to be new Laois manager after being put forward by selection committee

19 August 2017; Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan before the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Derry at Semple Stadium in Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
19 August 2017; Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan before the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Derry at Semple Stadium in Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan has been proposed as the new Laois hurling manager after the selection committee decided to put his name forward for ratification.

The eight-time All-Ireland champion has previous managerial experience with the Kilkenny U21 team, who he led to the All-Ireland final in 2017. The respected pundit is now in line to replace Eamonn Kelly, who left the role after failing to lead the O'Moore county to the Joe McDonagh Cup final in 2018.

Brennan was the choice of the three-man selection committee, which consisted of Niall Rigney, Declan Conroy and Eamon Jackson.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport