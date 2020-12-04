Eddie Brennan back in management as he is announced as Cuala coach

EDDIE Brennan has bounced straight back into management after being announced as coach for the Cuala senior hurlers for 2021.

Brennan stood down after two progressive years with Laois last week, having led the county to the McDonagh Cup last year as well as a shock win over Dublin in the All-Ireland series.

John Twomey, the former Dublin centre-back of the 80s and early 90s, takes over as manager from Willie Maher, who left Cuala after guiding them to successive Dublin senior hurling titles.

The Dalkey club have won five of the last six Dublin hurling titles.

Online Editors