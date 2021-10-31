Easkey retain Sligo SHC with 20-point hammering of Naomh Eoin

Easkey claimed back-to-back Sligo hurling titles thanks to a convincing 20-point defeat of Naomh Eoin in Markievicz Park on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Andrew Kilcullen (2) and Thomas Cawley powered the west Sligo side to victory, with 10 of their players registering scores.

In contrast, Donal Fidgeon’s first half point was Naomh Eoin’s only score from play, with Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch hitting nine points from placed balls.

The first half was nip-and tuck, with Easkey edging into a four-point lead by half-time thanks to scores from Mikey Gordon, Kilcullen, Daniel Rolston, and the McHugh brothers, Joe and Rory.

Mattie Davey had a great chance for an early Naomh Eoin goal, but saw his effort denied by a good stop from Easkey netminder Jimmy Gordon.

The second half remained competitive initially as O’Kelly-Lynch kept Naomh Eoin ticking over, but Easkey started to pull away as Gordon, Finian Cawley and Joe McHugh all clipped over impressive scores.

Kilcullen raced through to hit the game’s first goal on 44 minutes, and that proved decisive.

He netted again in the final minute, but not before Thomas Cawley smashed home a superb second goal as the winners finished with a flourish.

Scorers –

Easkey – A Kilcullen 2-4 (2f), J McHugh 0-4, T Cawley 1-1, M Gordon and R McHugh 0-3 each, F Moylan 0-2, D Rolston, F Cawley, S Mulligan and E Moylan 0-1 each;

Naomh Eoin – G O’Kelly-Lynch 0-9 (7f, 0-2 ‘70s), D Fidgeon 0-1.

TEAMS:

EASKEY: J Gordon; ER McGowan, G Connolly, S Molloy; F Connolly, N Kilcullen, D Rolston; M Gordon, I Barrett; F Cawley, F Moylan, R McHugh; J McHugh, A Kilcullen, T Cawley.

Subs: B Feeney for N Kilcullen (53), S Mulligan for Cawley (54), E Moylan for Gordon (59), D Hanley for Barrett (59), C Hallinan for Connolly (59).

NAOMH EOIN: S Fleming; D Cawley, C Jordan, P Gallagher; A Wall, R Feehily, N Feehily; G O’Kelly-Lynch, M Munnelly; S Henry, T O’Kelly-Lynch, M Davey; L O’Kelly-Lynch, D Fidgeon, D Feehily.

Subs: D Keavney for D Feehily (22), P Kilcoyne for Henry (ht), E Mullane for L O’Kelly-Lynch (50), S Crowe for Gallagher (50), F O’Kelly-Lynch for Fidgeon (57).

REF: M Connolly.