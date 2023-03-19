Early Paudie Kehoe brace paves way for Carlow win over Derry

Paudie Kehoe, in action for his club St Mullin’s last year, scored two goals in quick succession against Derry today.

Two goals from Carlow’s left half-forward Paudie Kehoe in the second and fourth minute gave the Barrowsiders a lightning start to defeat Derry by eleven points at Netwatch Cullen Park today.

The Oak Leaf men started briskly with two well-taken points from Segdae Meluagh and Cormac O’Doherty in the opening minute.

Carlow responded in a flash as Kevin Kehoe latched on to goalie Ciaran Abbey’s puck out to send the ball to the Derry net. Derry didn’t have time to react as their puck out from Oisín O’Doherty was sent back in by centre back Kevin McDonald for Kehoe to perform his magic again and open up a four point lead.

Derry responded with points from their ‘man of the match’ Cormac O’Doherty but he needed more help. However the home side were stringing some neat moves together picking off points per Marty Kavanagh, Paddy Boland, Chris Nolan, Richard Coady as they led Derry by 2-13 to 0-8 at the break.

Derry never gave up trying and could not be faulted for effort although their forwards came up against a vigilant Carlow defence that were taking no prisoner’s. Each side only managed eight points in the last period.

Highlights of the game fell to the two goalies in particular to Carlow’s Ciaran Abbey as he brought off two superb saves from Corey O’Reilly and John Mullan it these shots had been successful Derry were back big time.

At the other end Oisín O’Doherty had his moments in goal. Carlow will be happy with this result as they now prepare to welcome neighbours Kildare to Netwatch Cullen Park for the opening round of the Joe McDonagh Cup on April 8.

Scorers - Carlow: C Kehoe (2-1) C Nolan (0-6) Martin Kavanagh (0-4), P Boland (0-2), R Coady (0-2), J Nolan (0-2), F O’Toole, K McDonald, F Fitzpatrick, J Doyle 0-1 each. Derry: C O’Doherty (0-11), S Melaugh (0-3), P Cleary, J Mullan 0-1 each.

Carlow: C Abbey, P Doyle, C Lawlor, N Bolger, JP Treacy, K McDonald, J McCullagh, J Doyle, R Coady, F Fitzpatrick, M Kavanagh, C Kehoe, F O’Toole, P Boland, C Nolan. Subs: J Nolan for F O’Toole (50), JM Nolan for M Kavanagh (56), J Treacy for F O’Toole (58).

Derry: O O’Doherty, SF Quinn, M Craig, D Kelly, S Cassidy, R Mullan, M McGrath, E Conway, P Cleary, C O’Reilly, C O’Doherty, D McGilligan, C Gough, J Mullan, S Meluagh. Subs: C O’Kane for SF Quinn (38), P Nellis for C Gough (52), K Papachristopoulos for P Cleary (55), C Quinn for S Melaugh (57), A Duffin for J Mullan (61).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin)