Eamonn Sweeney: 'Rivals watch out - Limerick are hungry and on a road to redemption'

The 2018 All-Ireland hurling champions' shock surrender of their title was bad enough. But when it was followed by a player apparently auditioning for a remake of 'Fight Club' on the streets of New York, people wondered if things might be going south for the men from the mid-west.

Limerick boss John Kiely. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

This might have been an over-reaction but the modern history of Limerick hurling does suggest a predilection for catastrophe. Pundits and rival supporters licked their lips in anticipation of some public blood-letting in the traditional style.

Instead, John Kiely opted to deal with the matter in-house and impose sanctions behind closed doors. Disappointing though this was to both the media and amateur gossip mongers, it was a smart move by one of the most astute managers in the GAA.

Yet the disciplinary breach coupled with Limerick's complacency and carelessness in the All-Ireland semi-final made you wonder if the team had lost the drive and focus which made them irresistible in 2018. Had the eye of the tiger been mislaid somewhere between Patrickswell and Kilmallock?

Not on the evidence of Limerick's flying start to this league campaign. It may be early days but they couldn't have been more impressive in defeating their two main rivals for this year's Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Darragh O’Donovan on the charge. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Last week against Tipperary they moved up a gear in the second half to overturn a ten-point deficit. This week they always looked much stronger than a Galway side who were flattered by an eight-point losing margin.

Limerick have been the most consistent team in hurling over the past three years and not only do they look hungry - they appear to be on a journey towards redemption.

After prevailing in the peerlessly exciting championship of 2018 they cruised to a National League title last year. As they ran Tipp into the ground in the 2019 Munster final, Limerick looked to have brought their game up another level. A second All-Ireland in a row seemed theirs for the taking.

That's why their performance against Kilkenny in the semi was one of hurling's great modern mysteries. There was something self-indulgent about a display which would have made an ideal illustration of the phrase 'they left it behind them'. It was the type of defeat which can sap a team's morale.

But Limerick's recovery seems virtually instantaneous. Yesterday the old fire and hunger were back on show at the Gaelic Grounds. There was a sense of the team putting its nose to the grindstone once again, glad to get back to work after an unhappy holiday.

Perhaps the most notable performances came from a couple of players who've previously only been on the fringe of the first team. David Reidy even switched to Kildare in 2017 but looked every inch a top-flight wing-forward against Galway, landing three fine points from play in addition to half a dozen frees.

David Dempsey hasn't had many opportunities to replicate his Na Piarsaigh club form at inter-county level but a couple of moments yesterday illustrated the range of his talents.

The soaring catch he made over the head of corner-back Seán Loftus before rattling in the only goal of the game inside the first minute of the second half suggested he could do considerable damage this year.

The opening had been created by a cross-field ball from Seamus Flanagan, returning the favour after a similarly perceptive pass by Dempsey put him through in the ninth minute.

Flanagan botched that chance and has struggled to repeat the form of 2018 when his coltish exuberance at full-forward epitomised Limerick's carefree spirit.

However, there were signs yesterday that the 23-year-old is on the way back and his rejuvenation will surely be a priority project for Kiely. Limerick's strength in depth is second to none and if all the first-team candidates hit form, the team's array of options will be very difficult to counter come championship time. Yesterday was ideal from that point of view for Kiely.

Darragh O'Donovan, who lost his place at midfield last year, gave a man-of-the-match performance, Barry Nash was stylish at wing-back and Aaron Costello solid in the corner. Limerick could afford to spring Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane from the bench with Cian Lynch restricted to a brief blood sub cameo.

The competition for first team places probably explains the hunger which has been Limerick's defining quality under Kiely. Like so many other teams over the past three years, Galway were both overpowered and worn down by Limerick's physicality and athleticism.

Malice

Limerick are a demanding opponent. There seemed no malice in the challenge which caused Joe Canning's withdrawal in the 47th minute but Galway's star had taken a buffeting before that. A 17th-minute shoulder charge by Gearóid Hegarty which put the Portumna man on his a**e summed up the full-throttle ruthlessness of Limerick.

Coping with unaccustomed championship success is not easy. The terrific young Clare side which won the 2013 All-Ireland has struggled since and become a team with a great future behind it. After coming within three points of Galway in the 2017 final, Waterford went into freefall. The Tribesmen, so imperious that year, haven't been thriving of late either.

So when Limerick came a cropper against the Cats and we got a sixth Tipperary-Kilkenny final in 11 years, it was reasonable to wonder if the natural order of things was reasserting itself. Maybe the 2018 champions were a flash in the pan.

Their start to this year makes that seem unlikely. In truth, a single All-Ireland would represent considerable underachievement for a young team of such gifts. Limerick must know that.

They haven't gone away, you know.

