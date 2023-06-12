Eamonn Sweeney: Limerick and Kilkenny have the stuff of champions

Treaty men show their poise and Cillian Buckley’s dramatic winner sums up clever Cats at their best

The Limerick players and officials, including chairman of their county board Séamus McNamara, celebrate with the Mick Mackey Cup. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

Kilkenny are the luckiest county of all-time and Limerick are the luckiest team of 2023. Or maybe there’s more to it than luck.

