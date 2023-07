Eamonn Sweeney: Five in a row is a foregone conclusion if awesome ‘Green Machine’ want it – they’re that far ahead

The pick of past champions would not get near this Limerick team, and they could get even better

Limerick brothers Tom (left) and Dan Morrissey celebrate the team’s victory with their mother Mairéad. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney Today at 03:30