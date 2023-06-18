Eamonn Sweeney: Epic season will end with worthy winners
Whoever lifts Liam, they will have done it the hard way
Eamonn Sweeney
Does hurling need Limerick to lose? After all the drama, surprise and tension of this singular season, wouldn’t the same old ending be a terrible anti-climax?
