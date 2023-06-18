Eamonn Sweeney: Epic season will end with worthy winners

Whoever lifts Liam, they will have done it the hard way

Limerick's Barry Nash in action during the Munster final against Clare. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

Does hurling need Limerick to lose? After all the drama, surprise and tension of this singular season, wouldn’t the same old ending be a terrible anti-climax?

