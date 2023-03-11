Eamon O’Donnchada on form to help Meath to emphatic win in Tyrone

Two goals in the second half confirmed Meath's dominance in this Division 2B clash at Healy Park.

Eamon O’Donnchada and Stephen Morris both hit the net from goalmouth scrambles as the Royals consolidated their position at the top of the table.

It was only during the opening quarter that the Red Hands really challenged here. Points from Dermot Begley and Lorcan Devlin briefly saw them lead by 0-3 to 0-2.

But Meath's overall first touch and skill were to prove decisive here. By half-time, they had established a 0-15 to 0-5 lead.

Among those in impressive form for them were O'Donnchada, Simon Ennis and Padraig O'Hanrahan.

The number of scores diminished considerably on the resumption when Tyrone enjoyed the advantage of the wind.

However, they Red Hands were unable to make full use of that edge as they hit a number of frustrating wides.

Chris Kearns, Conor Grogan and Sean Duffin all worked hard to try and stem the tide, but they were inaccurate and missed a number of goal chances.

In contrast, Meath were far more economical up front and finished in a flourish. The goal from Stephen Morris came when he pulled to the net and got the sliotair through a number of Tyrone defenders.

Then, Simon Ennis rounded off what was an emphatic victory for the visitors here who were reduced to 14 following the red card dismissal od Patrick Barnwell.

It leaves them well on course for promotion, while Tyrone will hope to bounce back from their heaviest loss so far in the campaign.

Scorers – Tyrone: D Begley 0-4 (4f), S Duffin 0-3, L Devlin 0-1. Meath: E O Donnchadha 1-4, P O'Hanrahan 0-5 (3f), S Morris 1-1, S Quigley 0-2, S Ennis 0-1, K Donnelly 0-1, P Ryan 0-1.

Tyrone: C McElhatton (6), O McKee (7), R Devlin (6), J McCann (6), R Slane (6), C Kearns (7), C Devlin (6), D Begley (7), B McGurk (6), T Morgan (6), C Grogan (7), S Duffin (7), M Little (5), L Devlin (6), L Dunphy (5). Subs: F Devlin (6) for T Morgan, M McCann (6) for B McGurk, R Weir (7) for L Dunphy,

Meath: C Ennis (7), G Dwane (7), D Healy (8), B McKeon (7), K Donnelly (7), J Toher (7), S Ennis (8), P Ryan (8), S Geraghty (7), St Morris (7), J Regan (7), N McLarnon (7), S Quigley (8), E O Donnchadha (8), P O'Hanrahan (9). Subs: S Brennan (7) for Donnelly (half-time), P Kelly (6), for McLarnon, D Shine (6) for Geraghty, E Fitzgerald (5) for Quigley. P Barnwell for O Donnchadha.

Referee: T Conway (Derry).