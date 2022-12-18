Dunloy rejoice as wonder goal from Keelan Molloy shocks St Thomas’ and secures All-Ireland club hurling final place

Dunloy's Keelan Molloy celebrates after scoring a fine goal during their All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final win over St Thomas' at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dunloy caused a sensational shock when deservedly booking their All-Ireland club hurling final place as a storming second-half display proved too much for Galway champions St Thomas' in Croke Park this afternoon.

The sides were level at the half-time break, 0-6 each, but Dunloy were the better side throughout with Keelan Molloy's exquisite solo goal in the 45th minute proving the difference-maker.

Gregory O'Kane's side fought valiantly until the final whistle as they fended off everything thrown at them by St Thomas' to book their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2004.

Five-in-a-row Galway champions St Thomas' lost half-forward Darragh Burke to injury before throw-in – although he came on towards the end – and they were slow out of the traps as Antrim and Ulster champions Dunloy fired over the first two points of the game.

St Thomas' hit five of the next six points – via Conor Cooney (one from play and one free), Damien McGlynn, Oisín Flannery and Mark Caulfield – to assume some control, though, as Dunloy struggled for traction up front with danger man Conal Cunning kept under wraps somewhat by Cian Mahony, 0-5 to 0-3.

There was a big moment in the 19th minute when Cunning was denied from a penalty by Thomas' keeper Gerald Kelly. A goal looked a certainty when Seann Elliott bore down on goal, only for Conor Cooney to unceremoniously take him down in rugby style.

Cooney received a yellow card but Kelly got down low to his right to foil Cunning and Dunloy went a full 16 minutes without a score before Keelan Molloy fired over.

They missed a series of chances – with Molloy one of the biggest culprits – but they were deservedly level going in at half-time with Cunning stroking over two placed balls in injury time to leave it at 0-6 apiece.

A Cunning free sent Dunloy ahead upon the resumption before another from play had them two in front, 0-8 to 0-6, while Thomas' couldn't get the ball over the bar at the other end with a string of wides.

Another Cunning free in the 43rd minute had them three ahead before Thomas' eventually got off the mark through a Cooney free, but the game was turned on its head soon after when Molloy rattled a superb goal.

Having picked up the ball around 45 yards from goal after a fine catch and pass from Nigel Elliott, the Antrim star beavered his way through the Thomas' defence before firing off the hurl for a goal that will live long in Croke Park memory.

Substitute Anton McGrath immediately pointed over to put them six ahead, 1-10 to 0-7, but Thomas' kept believing and shot the next four points to leave just two in it.

But try as they might, they couldn't breach the Dunloy defence as the men from the Glens held on in fine style amid brilliant scenes at GAA HQ.

Scorers – St Thomas’: C Cooney 0-6 (4f), M Caulfield 0-2, O Flannery 0-1, D McGlynn 0-2, E Duggan 0-1, E Burke 0-1. Dunloy: C Cunning 0-7 (0-1 '65, 3f), Keelan Molloy 1-2, N Elliott 0-2, E Smyth, S Elliott, A McGrath 0-1.

St Thomas’: G Kelly; F Burke, C Mahony, O Quinn; E Duggan, David Burke, C Burke; C Cooney, B Burke; V Manso, O Flannery, M Caulfield; B Farrell, E Burke, D McGlynn. Subs: C Headd for Farrell (half-time), S Cooney for Manso (42), Darragh Burke for Caulfield (52).

Dunloy: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; E Smyth, Kevin Molloy, A Crawford; C Kinsella, E McFerran; R Molloy, Keelan Molloy, N Elliott; D Smith, C Cunning, S Elliott. Subs: A McGrath for D Smith (29), P Shiels for Crawford inj (33), N McKeague for N Elliott (58), G McTaggart for R Molloy (62).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).