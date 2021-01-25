Dundalk coach Shane Keegan set for move into hurling management

Dundalk coach Shane Keegan is set for move into hurling management in his native Laois. Photo: Sportsfile

Former League of Ireland manager and current member of the Dundalk FC backroom team Shane Keegan is set for a move into hurling management.

Keegan has had stints in charge of Galway United and Wexford Youths in the League of Ireland but Laois Today are reporting that he will take charge of the 2019 county senior champions Rathdowney Errill for the new campaign.

The Rathdowney native was ratified as the club’s new manager over the weekend. And while he is most readily associated with soccer, he is a highly regarded coach who had been linked to the Meath hurling role at one stage.

Keegan had worked as opposition analysis with Dundalk before moving up the ranks. And late last year, he fulfilled head coach duties with Dundalk for their Europa League games as their current manager, Filippo Giovagnoli, did not have the relevant coaching qualifications.

In his absence, Keegan patrolled the sideline as the Louth outfit took on the likes of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Read More

Keegan will have Eoin Fitzpatrick and Kevin Power in his back room team.

Rathdowney Errill were beaten in the semi final of the 2020 Laois SHC which is yet to be completed with Borris-Kilcotton set to meet Clough-Ballacolla when the public health situation allows.

Online Editors