Duignan confident Faithful can continue on upward journey after spell in doldrums

Michael Duignan barely slept a wink last week in anticipation of the Offaly hurlers’ promotion clash with Down, but his worry was for nothing once the sliotar was thrown in as the Faithful regained their place at the league’s top table in clinical fashion.

His son Brian settled the early nerves with a goal after 12 seconds, with Duignan wearing two hats as both a father and chairman of the Offaly County Board having taken the role 18 months ago.

The two-time All-Ireland SHC winner already had plenty on his plate with punditry duties for RTÉ but he shared a “frustration” with many in the county over Offaly’s demise as a hurling power and decided to take the bull by the horns.

There was a commitment to “stop the slide”, and while his first year at the helm may not have gone smoothly, with Covid-19 derailing plenty of plans which they hoped to roll out, his second is already sprinkled with optimism as the hurlers have won back their Division 1 status.

A shock defeat to Down in last year’s Christy Ring Cup semi-final left Michael Fennelly’s men asking some tough questions of themselves, but their response has been emphatic with promotion secured at a canter, much to Duignan’s delight.

“It was a huge day, next year will bring different challenges obviously whether we’re welcoming Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford or Kilkenny or whoever but isn’t it fantastic that we can look forward to that,” he told The Throw-In podcast on Independent.ie

“You have to enjoy this, there’s a lot of tough days when you’re involved in the GAA, whether as a player or an administrator so when you get days like that and you see the progress the lads have made, you really have to enjoy it. It’s been super.”

Direction is key to success and while things may have seemed aimless in recent times, Duignan insists that “there’s no one going through the motions anymore” with a “very young and ambitious” squad keen to make their mark.

The footballers are also on the crest of a wave under John Maughan with Division 2 football in their grasp should they defeat Fermanagh in a do-or-die clash at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park this Saturday and Duignan couldn’t be happier with the men steering the Faithful ship.

“There’s not one person that looked for a penny’s expenses or looked for anything for this year, they just have their heads down and are working. They know the financial situation that we’re in and everybody is just shoulder to the wheel,” he said.

“They will get their expenses and they will get sorted and we are sorting out all that but there’s nobody looking for a thing and we’re very, very lucky to have two hugely impressive people in John Maughan and Michael Fennelly.”

Duignan talks of a rejuvenated spirit underpinned by their recently announced “partnership” with the hugely popular Offaly golfer Shane Lowry – “the interest he has in Offaly is unreal” – and that enthusiasm has been reflected with their performances in both codes.

“Shane texts me every Sunday after the matches. He text at about four o’clock a few weeks ago when I was coming back from Carlow after we’d beaten Carlow and he was teeing off at five o’clock in the PGA,” he said.

“He was teeing off in a Major championship an hour later and he was looking up the Offaly results and he’d been onto me the day before when we’d beaten Tipperary in the football. He’s so happy to be involved and it’s something that will grow.

“There’s going to be a couple of events a year, maybe one overseas and something at home and most of the money will be geared towards our coaching and games plan in terms of helping the clubs with GPOs (Games Promotion Officers).”

Duignan knows that competing with the GAA’s big-hitters will not happen overnight and that it takes time to grow, but the 53-year-old makes no apologies for setting the bar high in trying to reclaim Offaly’s glory days in both codes.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go, we’ve an awful long way to go and there’s nobody making wild predictions but the least our players deserve is to create that environment where they have the chance to be successful.

“I’d love a lad to finish up at 32 or 33 or whatever age and say that was the best 15 years of my life in that Offaly jersey and that was what I had when I was playing and that’ll never be replicated no matter what happens in my life, that’ll never be beaten,” he said.

“I’d be wasting my time and we’d all be wasting our time if we didn’t think we could win All-Irelands again, that’s the way I think, I might be a bit mad but you need to have that ambition.

“I heard a chairman a number of years ago saying that we’d never see that again and I couldn’t believe it when I heard him commenting at a function that we had overachieved over the years considering our population and our our resources.

“I don’t believe that. I believe anything is possible in sport if you have that ambition and confidence. We’re stabilising at the minute and I would hope over the next few years that we can get really competitive.

“People say that these things take 10 or 20 years but I don’t believe that and things can change very quickly so I’d like to think that we can be very competitive in two to three years.”