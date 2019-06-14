Dublin's Shane Barrett earns red card reprieve but he's still left out Mattie Kenny's starting XV

SHANE BARRETT may have earned a red card reprieve but he hasn’t been named on the Dublin team for tomorrow night’s crucial Leinster SHC round-robin finale against Galway in Parnell Park.

Barrett’s non-inclusion in Mattie Kenny’s official line-up won’t dampen speculation that he’ll be parachuted back into his usual half-back position by tomorrow’s 7pm throw-in.

Official word only emerged earlier today that the Na Fianna defender, a mainstay of Kenny’s defence, had been cleared for the Galway showdown after the Central Hearings Committee rescinded his red card against Carlow.

All told, there are two changes in Kenny’s announced team from the ‘15’ that started in Carlow, with Barrett’s No 7 jersey going to Darragh O’Connell while Fergal Whitely is promoted at the expense of Paul Ryan in the full-forward line.

Again, this latter change will raise eyebrows given that Ryan top-scored with 0-9 (four from play) during the hour he spent on the pitch against Carlow.

On that occasion he was replaced by Whitely, who chipped in with two late points. O’Connell also came off the bench in Netwatch Cullen Park, as a 33rd minute replacement for Tom Connolly who retains his midfield berth.

DUBLIN (SHC v Galway): A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, C Hendricken; C Crummey, S Moran, D O’Connell; S Treacy, T Connolly; C Keaney, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; F Whitely, R Hayes, E Dillon.

