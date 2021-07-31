| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin’s Leeside conundrum: ‘There was never that complex that this is Cork, we always felt we’d a chance’

David O&rsquo;Callaghan in action for Dublin against Cork&rsquo;s William Egan during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

David O&rsquo;Callaghan in action for Dublin against Cork&rsquo;s William Egan during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

David O’Callaghan in action for Dublin against Cork’s William Egan during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

David O’Callaghan in action for Dublin against Cork’s William Egan during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Tonight in Thurles, with the safety net removed, the hurling diehards of Dublin hope while the people of Cork expect. But even if Kieran Kingston’s Rebels are 1/4 favourites, there is pressure on Mattie Kenny’s underdogs too.

This is a bit of a defining game for the group under Mattie,” says David O’Callaghan, the retired Dublin forward. “They’ve had two poor exits the last two years. You really need your last game … [if you’re] going out of the championship, you need to be dying with the boots on at least.

“So, this is one I’m looking forward to. I think it’s a real tester, to see where they’re progressing.”

Most Watched

Privacy