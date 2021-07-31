Dublin’s Leeside conundrum: ‘There was never that complex that this is Cork, we always felt we’d a chance’

Tonight in Thurles, with the safety net removed, the hurling diehards of Dublin hope while the people of Cork expect. But even if Kieran Kingston’s Rebels are 1/4 favourites, there is pressure on Mattie Kenny’s underdogs too.

“This is a bit of a defining game for the group under Mattie,” says David O’Callaghan, the retired Dublin forward. “They’ve had two poor exits the last two years. You really need your last game … [if you’re] going out of the championship, you need to be dying with the boots on at least.

“So, this is one I’m looking forward to. I think it’s a real tester, to see where they’re progressing.”

And yes, there have been hints of progress this summer, even in the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny, more especially in their convincing semi-final coup against Galway.

Then again, doing a summer number on the Tribesmen has rarely been an issue for Dublin. Cork? That’s a different story.

The history books will tell you they haven’t scalped Cork in SHC combat since the 1927 All-Ireland final. For context, they only met a further five times before the rivalry was reignited eight decades later.

Under Tommy Naughton, Dublin lost heavily in ’07 (by 14 points) but more defiantly in ’08 (by five).

The glories of the Anthony Daly era are forever caveated by the one that got away – the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final. Dublin led by a point before Ryan O’Dwyer walked in the 50th minute for a second yellow but lost by five after Patrick Horgan’s late goal. A lengthy conversation with O’Dwyer eventually comes around to the subject.

“Even if you don’t say it,” the Tipp native/adopted Dub responds, “a couple of days don’t go by where I don’t think about it myself – especially at this time of the year, regardless of Dublin playing Cork.

“I’m thinking, ‘Jesus, if only?’ And I always said I never want to have that in my career, I never want to say, ‘If only I’d done this or if only I’d done that?’ ... it’s something I’ve to live with now. But I still don’t think it was a sending-off!”

History repeated itself three years later as 14-man Dublin lost a Páirc Uí Rinn qualifier by three points, leaving their manager Ger Cunningham “gutted”, the Leeside legend insisting Chris Crummey’s first booking “wasn’t a yellow.”

Nor has one of the Dublin team forgotten a “manufactured hurler” remark, reputedly made by a Cork player that night.

Kingston was in his first coming as manager that summer. This evening he will be joined on the Cork line by Cunningham, plotting the downfall of his old charges.

Unlike 2013 or ’16, last year’s winter qualifier at today’s venue brooked no argument: a heavy-legged Dublin couldn’t live with Cork’s speed merchants and were flattered to only lose by six.

All of which bring us to the crux of Dublin’s Cork conundrum: back in the late ’80s and ’90s, twice under Daly’s stewardship (2009 and ’11) and twice again under Cunningham (’16 and ’17), Dublin have beaten them in league combat. Transferring that to championship is the elusive part.

However, O’Callaghan, O’Dwyer and another of their successful ‘imports’, Galway native Niall Corcoran, all reject the theory of a Dublin psychological hang-up about that red jersey. “I don’t think that’s an issue at all,” says O’Dwyer.

“The answer would be no,” echoes Corcoran. “When you compare it against Kilkenny, for example – maybe there was something there. But against Cork, not really. In the league we’ve done quite well over the years. There was never that kind of complex that ‘this is Cork’, we always felt we’d a chance.”

O’Callaghan had rejoined the Dublin hurlers in ’08 after a spell with the footballers, at a time when Cork’s dressing-room was brimful of multiple All-Ireland winners.

“In 2008, I remember Ross O’Carroll shouldering one of the Cork players at the dressing-room before the game and setting a good tone,” ‘Dotsy’ recounts. “I’d be friendly with Ross, they had played Cork in Parnell Park [the year before] and I think Ross was standing outside the dressing-room waiting to swap jerseys with the Cork players.

“I’m not singling that out, I’m just saying you would have had a lot of younger players just looking up to the lads who they’d watched.”

But that attitude changed over time and, perusing the current Dublin squad, he adds: “I don’t think they’d be getting hung up on feeling that they’re not capable of winning the game.”

In some respects, Dublin’s most frustrating recent loss to Cork came not in high summer but in a 2015 league semi-final at Nowlan Park. O’Callaghan’s superb individual goal left them 12 clear by the 18th minute. Just beyond the hour, they were still seven up.

Cork reeled them in and Séamus Harnedy’s winner came with seconds left. “A real sickener,” O’Callaghan recalls, but he’s not convinced that this defeat fatally stalled the Cunningham era, given they had a “glorious opportunity” to beat Galway early that summer before the psychological “killer” of their replay collapse in Tullamore.

Corcoran believes that league semi-final loss did leave its mark, however. “There’d been a huge buy-in to the style of play that Ger and his management were bringing in. But then that defeat kind of derailed that,” he surmises.

Six years on, there’s an acceptance among this trio of retired Dubs that Cork are deserving favourites … yet even if there are questions about Dublin’s depth of scoring options, measured against those in red, they are not without hope.

O’Dwyer expects a competitive game, unlike 2020. On the flip side, he’s not sold on the narrative that Cork are “nice tippy-tappy hurlers but, if you bust into them, you’ll get the better of them … I don’t think that is the case anymore”.

What worried him against Cork last November was the lack of “fight” in Dublin that day. He wasn’t enamoured with their league form either but, even with the same group of players, they’ve been “more focused” this summer.

For all the 11th-hour disruption caused by their Covid issues before the Leinster final, O’Dwyer still reckons Kilkenny would have prevailed in any event.

“But they did bring the fight to it,” he says of Dublin. “And I think against Cork they’ll burst themselves again, because they’re showing that attitude since the start of the championship. Will it be enough? I don’t think so. If I’m going to call a winner, I think Cork … but I really hope I’m wrong.”