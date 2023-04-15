Dublin U-20s turn on the power to see off Wexford

Leinster U-20 hurling championship: Dublin 1-20 Wexford 0-15

A file photo of Dublin's Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing. Image: Sportsfile.

Dublin turned on the power after the break to complete an impressive victory over Wexford in their ONeills.com Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship Round 2 encounter at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.