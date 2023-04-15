Dublin U-20s turn on the power to see off Wexford

Dublin turned on the power after the break to complete an impressive victory over Wexford in their ONeills.com Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship Round 2 encounter at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

After overcoming Galway a week previously, Dublin seized control in the second half with Jamie Conroy’s 49th-minute goal proving the critical score on the day.

With the breeze at their backs, the hosts opened up brightly through early scores from Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing and James O’Brien and moved three points clear by the 9th minute thanks to Conal Ó Riain and Jamie Conroy.

Wexford stayed in contention through two points apiece from Jack Redmond and Cian Byrne with another score from the influential Ó Riain edging Dublin 0-6 to 0-4 by the end of the first quarter.

The Dubs doubled that advantage through a brace of Ó Dúlaing frees and an Ollie Gaffney score but a series of poor wides towards the end of the half undermined their dominance.

Colum Fitzgerald availed of an error from Dublin netminder Adam Langan to trim his team’s deficit before an Ó Dúlaing free ensured the hosts entered the break with a marginal 0-10 to 0-7 lead.

The hosts proved far more clinical upon the restart as Brendan Kenny tagged on two excellent points while Wexford’s radar was amiss as they struck some soul-destroying wides at the opposite end.

Ó Dúlaing continued to enhance Dublin’s superiority from placed balls and the contest was effectively settled when Conroy latched onto Seán Gallagher’s delivery before firing emphatically beyond Derry Mahon from eight yards.

The contest petered out from that juncture with the classy O’Brien scoring the point of the game in added time to complete a comfortable eight-point success for Dublin.

Scorers – Dublin: D O Dúlaing 0-9 (7f, 1 ‘65’), J Conroy 1-2, J O’Brien 0-3, C Ó Riain, O Gaffney, B Kenny 0-2 each. Wexford: C Byrne 0-5 (3f), J Redmond 0-3 (1f), C Foley (f), D Carley, C Fitzgerald, JJ Twamley, S O’Hagan, S Roche, T Brohan 0-1 apiece.

Dublin: A Langan; P Doyle, B Moorehouse Carroll, B Dunne; C Dolan, J O’Shea, C Ó Riain; J O’Brien, S Gallagher; B Kenny, D Ó Dúlaing, O Gaffney; C Donovan, J Conroy, N Clerkin. Subs: N Hogan for Clerkin (42), C Brennan for Kenny (54), S Crosbie for Donovan (55), D Geraghty for Moorhouse Carroll (63).

Wexford: D Mahon; D Carley, M Dundon, D Kehoe; C Murphy, C Foley, D Purcell; S Rowley, L Roche; C Fitzgerald, C Byrne, J Redmond; C Byrne Dunbar, L Murphy, JJ Twamley. Subs: S O’Hagan for Byrne Dunbar (half-time), T Brohan for Byrne (38), O Pepper for Fitzgerald (45), S Roche for Dundon (52) , O Ó Ceallaigh for L Roche (55).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).