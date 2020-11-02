Dublin to face Cork in first round of Hurling Championship qualifiers with Clare taking on Laois

CORK and Dublin will meet in the first round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers next Saturday at a venue to be confirmed after they were paired in this morning’s draw.

The Rebels were beaten in Munster on Saturday afternoon by Waterford on a scoreline of 1-28 to 1-24 in Thurles while at the same time in Croke Park, Dublin staged an extraordinary comeback against Kilkenny, overhauling a 16 point deficit, before losing by a point.

It will be the first time the counties have met in the Championship since 2016, when Ger Cunningham managed Dublin to a three-point defeat to his native county in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cunningham is now back in the Cork setup as one of Kieran Kingston’s coaches.

Prior to that, their last Championship clash was the barnstorming 2013 All-Ireland semi-final.

Then, Anthony Daly’s team were Leinster champions but lost by 1-24 to 1-19 following Ryan O’Dwyer’s controversial second half sending off.

The other round one qualifier pits the respective Leinster and Munster quarter-final losers; Clare and Laois against each other, also next Saturday.

It means that All-Ireland champions Tipperary and dethroned Leinster holders Wexford, both of whom also lost over the weekend, now have a two-week break before playing against the winners of the first round ties.

Meanwhile, GAA President John Horan has confirmed that Croke Park will only postpone a match due to a Covid case or outbreak at the All-Ireland semi-final or final stages.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, where he conducted the qualifier hurling draw, Horan said “it wouldn’t be our decision” whether a player had to withdraw from a match due to being a close contact of a positive case, rather a decision for the health authorities.

He added, however, that the GAA would only consider postponing a match in the very latest stages of the football and hurling competitions.

The GAA President also revealed that there had been no further contact with the GPA over player safety since the introduction of a screening programme.

Horan also took the opportunity to “thank all those involved in running the intercounty teams,” noting the “huge challenge” to everyone involved.

He noted how the “impact the Championship has been having on society is huge” as the football and hurling competitions roll into their third week.

Horan also revealed that the 2021 League would not start in January and that plans for next season were still under consideration.

