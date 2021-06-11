| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin star Malone expects heavy scoring to continue

Dublin and Cuala hurler Jake Malone pictured at the launch of the Go-Ahead Dublin GAA Leagues and Championships at Parnell Park in Dublin. Go-Ahead Ireland are proud to announce their continued dedication to the community by means of partnering with Dublin GAA for the next three years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin and Cuala hurler Jake Malone pictured at the launch of the Go-Ahead Dublin GAA Leagues and Championships at Parnell Park in Dublin. Go-Ahead Ireland are proud to announce their continued dedication to the community by means of partnering with Dublin GAA for the next three years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin and Cuala hurler Jake Malone pictured at the launch of the Go-Ahead Dublin GAA Leagues and Championships at Parnell Park in Dublin. Go-Ahead Ireland are proud to announce their continued dedication to the community by means of partnering with Dublin GAA for the next three years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin and Cuala hurler Jake Malone pictured at the launch of the Go-Ahead Dublin GAA Leagues and Championships at Parnell Park in Dublin. Go-Ahead Ireland are proud to announce their continued dedication to the community by means of partnering with Dublin GAA for the next three years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Q: What links 3-23, 2-19 and 2-23?

A: They were all scoring totals hit by losing teams in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League last weekend.

Scorelines have risen these past four years in particular to the point where now we think nothing of a team scoring 30 points or more in a game.

Most Watched

Privacy