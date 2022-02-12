Dublin show steel in second half to record tough win over Antrim

A much improved second half performance helped Dublin secure their first win of the campaign despite the absence of their manager Mattie Kenny.

The Dublin boss’ mother Annie sadly passed away over the weekend, with Dublin coach Gavin Keary keen to extend the panel’s sympathies to their manager.

“Unfortunately we had bad news this morning,” Keary said afterwards. “His Mum Annie passed away. So we want to take this opportunity on behalf of the team, the back room team and Dublin GAA to sympathise and send our condolences to him and the Kenny family.”

Dublin had been severely tested in over the previous 70 minutes. In his program notes, Antrim Chairman Ciaran McCavana took issue with RTE’s decision not to send cameras to their near miss against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

And for long periods it looked like that sense of injustice had transferred from the Antrim boardroom to the hurlers’ dressing room.

Dublin raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead early on, making good use of the breeze. But with Casement Park still out of commission, the Antrim hurlers have made Corrigan park a difficult place to visit. Last year, Clare and Laois were beaten in West Belfast while Wexford left with a draw.

And soon Dublin were experiencing similar difficulties. And after their slow start that saw the Dubs open up a four point lead on eight minutes, Darren Gleeson’s men were on the front foot and seemed to emerge with possession from every ruck.

They hit 1-5 on the spin, with the goal coming from the evergreen Neil McManus. His Cushendall clubmate Eoghan Campbell found him with a brilliant pass that left McManus one on one with his marker. McManus found enough space to rifle his shot past Alan Nolan.

Dublin replied through a Donal Burke free for what was the visitors first score in 14 minutes. Dublin almost conceded again late in the half when Nolan dropped what looked to be a routine ball. However, the sliotar slipped out of his hand, hit the base of the post and went out for a 65 which was converted by McManus.

Dublin were wasteful, hitting nine wides to Antrim’s two. And the home side held their three point advantage until deep in first half injury time. For once, they won a ruck and worked possession to Paul Crummey. The Lucan man was fouled in the area and Donal Burke lashed home the penalty. Dublin took a draw in at the breakv(1-8 each) that their first half showing scarcely deserved.

However, they improved significantly on the restart, hitting just one wide. Antrim scored the first point of the half to take the lead but Dublin were never headed from that point. A McManus penalty brought the home side to within a point but two minutes later Dublin found a goal of their own. Sub Eamon Dillon raced onto possession and his smart crossfield pass found Paul Crummey who batted home.

Read More

That gave Dublin a cushion they would never relinquish and while Antrim kept trying, they couldn’t find the scores late on as they saw another week of sterling effort go unrewarded.

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 1-9 (1-0 pen, 7f), P Crummey 1-0, F Whitely, D Sutcliffe 0-2 each, J Malone, J Bellew, J Madden, R McBride, E Dillon, C Crummey 0-1 each.

Antrim: N McManus 2-7 (1-0 pen, 5f 1 65), C Cunning, K Molloy 0-2 each, C Johnston, P Burke, N McKenna, J McNaughton (1f) 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Nolan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; J Bellew, P Smyth, J Madden; C Crummey, C Burke; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, P Crummey SUBS: E Dillon for Hayes (45), J Malone for McBride (56), A Mellett for P Crummey (59), D Keogh for Bellew (60), C Currie for Whitely (69)

Antrim: R Elliott; N O’Connor, G Walsh, S Rooney; P Burke, E Campbell, J Maskey; S Walsh, K Molloy; N McKenna, D Nugent, N McManus; S Elliott, C Johnston, C Cunning SUBS: J McNaughton for Nugent, M Bradley for Walsh, E O’Neill for Johnston (all 54), D McKernan for Molloy (61), D Kearney for O’Connor (67).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)



