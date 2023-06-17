Dublin set up All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Clare following victory over Carlow

Dublin 2-25 Carlow 0-21

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

Two second half goals eventually saw Dublin home in some comfort. But for most of the way, Carlow were never far from their heels.

There seemed a real sharp intensity to Dublin’s warm-up on the Wimbledon-like turf of Netwatch Cullen Park. The Dubs looked like a side that meant business. And Chris O'Leary drove over a point after just twenty seconds.

They had been down this road before – the All-Ireland Hurling Preliminary quarter-final route. In 2019.

It was a scorching July afternoon in Portlaoise. Dublin were the hottest of favourites against Laois. Everybody had pencilled them on for a last eight tie with Tipperary. But Eddie Brennan’s team weren’t reading the previews, or listening to the radio. And they duly caused the shock of the summer.

Carlow manager, Tom Mullally, is also from Kilkenny. He led Mount Leinster Rangers to the All-Ireland Club Senior Championship final. Against the mighty Portumna.

Last month he guided Carlow to lift the Joe McDonagh Cup. He also knows his Dublin hurling onions, having spent time with Ballinteer St John’s. And he’s always a man that has his homework in on time.

He has the waters of the Barrow rippling. Fifteen minutes before the start, the announcement was made: “The stand is now full.”

The music blasted over the tannoy – ‘Follow Me Down to Carlow.’

A mighty roar went up as the champions took the field. The nicest jersey in GAA decorated the four corners of this famous old ground.

As referee, James Owens, started his stop watch, the rain began to fall. Grey clouds and a breeze that blew into the pavilion end.

Carlow played with it in the first half. It was nip and tuck. Nothing between the sides. But Carlow were ahead at the break by a whisker, 0-13 to 0-12.

It quickly developed into an archery contest between the two accomplished free-takers – Martin Kavanagh of the hosts and Dublin’s Donal Burke.

But there were some peaches from play too. A couple of them had the home support raising the roof.

The best of them came three minutes before the interval. Martin Kavanagh made a splendid catch and found James Doyle who lofted over in some style from the right of the posts.

The yellow sliotar was visiting every room of the house. Eight times they were level before the tea and in first half injury-time, Martin Kavanagh landed his seventh free. Just before that, he emailed over a beauty from play.

Dublin’s Danny Sutcliffe also showed why he is an All-Star as he sent over two nuggets from distance.

Within two minutes of the second period, normal service was resumed as a fine Conor Burke effort levelled matters once more.

But then the Dubs began to edge clear. Mark Grogan’s goal, seven into the restart. A crisp shot low to the right corner. It saw them establish a 1-15 to 0-14 advantage.

Dublin knocked over some elegant scores thereafter, but credit Carlow. They kept on their toes. They kept chasing.

Yet as the contest entered the last chapter, Dublin were fully in charge. Five unanswered points confirmed their growing stature.

And on 73 minutes, Cian O’Sullivan's sweet connection found the bottom left-hand corner.

On the final whistle, the home support burst into a round of applause for their team. They deserved it.

Scorers – DUBLIN: D Burke 0-8 (8f); C O’Sullivan 1-3 (0-1f); M Grogan 1-2; C O’Leary, D Sutcliffe 0-3 each; C Burke, F Whitely 0-2 each; D Power, P Crummey 0-1 each. CARLOW: M Kavanagh 0-12 (11f); C Nolan 0-3; J Doyle 0-2; J McCullagh, K McDonald, R Coady, JM Nolan 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, D Power. Subs: C Donohoe for Bellew (ht); P Crummey for Boland (49); F Whitely for Currie (56); D Purcell for O‘Leary (66); A Considine for D Burke (68).

CARLOW: B Tracey; P Doyle, C Lawlor, R Coady; F Fitzpatrick, D Byrne, J McCullagh; J Kavanagh, K McDonald; J Nolan, C Nolan, J Doyle; J M Nolan, M Kavanagh, P Boland. Subs: J Tracey for JM Nolan (50); F O’Toole for J Nolan (68); J Doyle for Coady (73).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).