Dublin resist strong Wicklow second half to secure victory in opening match of U20 Leinster Championship

An early Ethan Dunne goal was enough to see Dublin over the line in Baltinglass even after a flurry of goals from Wicklow in the second half. Jim Lehane's side managed to fight off a late rally by the home side to secure victory in the opening round of the Leinster U20 championship.

Dublin managed to hold their nerve in what were tough conditions in Wicklow. The 1-4 unanswered in the first half against the breeze and 0-4 from full forward Luke Breathnach in the tie was enough to see them come away with the victory.

Two goals in the second half from Wicklow substitute Sean Doyle brought his side firmly back into the contest along with a third from midfielder Jack Kirwan just before the final whistle narrowed the gap to two points. It was Dublin substitute Conor Dolan who made sure of his side's win in the final minute as Dublin counter-attacked to finish off the tie .

The second half performance from Alan Costello charges bodes well for there next game away to Offaly in a week.

SCORERS

Wicklow - T Keogh 0-1, T Harrington 0-2, JP Nolan 0-2 (1f), S Doyle 2-0 (P), C Fee 0-1 (1f), J Kirwan 1-0.

Dublin - A Gavin 0-1, L Breathnach 0-4, E O' Connor Flanagan 0-1 E Dunne 1–0, T Brennan 0-2, J Quigley 0-2, D O'Leary 0-2,G McEneaney 0-1, C Dolan 0-1.

TEAMS

Wicklow – J Sargent, A Byrne, L O'Neill, A Kinsella, J Boland, A Brennan, M Murtagh, M Nolan, J Kirwan, J Prendergast, C Baker, A Arslan, T Harrington, T Keogh, JP Nolan: Subs: D Cooney for M Murtagh (30), C Fee for T Keogh (30), S Doyle for A Arslan (30), N Sheehan for C Baker (55), C Deering for A Brennan (56).

Dublin: A Smyth, E O'Connor Flanagan, T Clancy, E Nugent, A Gavin, J Cotter, D McGrath, M McDonald, G McEneaney, E Dunne, L Ward, T Brennan, D Dempsey, L Breathnach, J Quigley Subs:D O' Leary for D McGrath (8), R Keogh for E Dunne (46), C McMorrow for M McDonald (49), C Dolan for T Brennan (55), T Deering for A Gavin (59), K O'Brien for D Dempsey (60)