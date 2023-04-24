Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois

Dublin are through to the semi finals of the Leinster minor hurling championship following a six-point win over a spirited and determined Laois outfit in O'Moore Park.

A first-half goal from Callum Graham proved crucial for Dublin as it brought them level in the game at the time and then allowed them to keep a cushion there after.

Laois were left ruing a first-half penalty miss too as captain Eoghan Murphy had the opportunity after Justin Duggan had been fouled but his shot went wide.

Laois started the better and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when Graham struck for that goal just after the midpoint of the first half.

With David Purcell flawless on frees, Dublin edged their way in front and led 1-8 to 0-9 at half time despite Laois arguably being the better side.

Purcell edged Dublin three ahead when play resumed and the sides went score for score after that with the next big incident coming in the 52nd minute when Dublin were reduced to 14 players after Daniel O'Kelly was sent off for something that happened off the ball.

Dublin continued to hold the lead though as despite Eoghan Murphy, Justin Duggan and sub Shane Connolly pointing for Laois, Purcell and Micheal O’Tighearnaigh left Dublin three clear as we entered injury time.

Laois needed a goal now to force extra time but instead Dublin got the final three points of the game via Callum Graham, Purcell and O'Tighearnaigh to reach the semi finals.

SCORERS

Laois: Eoghan Murphy 0-11 (eight frees, two 65s), Justin Duggan 0-3 (two frees), Caelum O’Brien, Jordan Downey, Shane Connolly 0-1 each.

Dublin: David Purcell 0-11 (eight frees, two 65s), Callum Graham 1-4, Micheal O’Tighearnaigh 0-3, Conor Newton and Daniel O’Kelly 0-1 each.

TEAMS

LAOIS: Ethan Lafferty; Oran Gorman, Ryan Peters, Eli Quinn; Paddy Callaghan, Evan Cassin, Liam Whelan; Ruadhri Kavanagh, Jordan Downey; Caelum O’Brien, Eoghan Murphy, Ben O’Mara; Mark Downey, Cormac Byrne, Justin Duggan.

Subs: Kyron Cuddy for Mark Downey (44), Shane Connolly for O’Mara (55), Cian Hill for Quinn and Eoin Bracken for Whelan (both 59)

DUBLIN: John Mooney; Fionn Murphy, Massimo Pappalardo, Luke Mooney; Ronan O’Neill, Joe Sheppard, William Wheatley; Tommy Costello, Daniel O’Kelly; Jack Kennedy, Ryan Murphy, Michael O’Tighearnaigh; Callum Graham, Conor Newton, David Purcell.

Subs: Arin Gargan for Kennedy (HT), Darragh Kilduff for Murphy (47), Liam Dargan for Murphy (55)

Referee: Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)