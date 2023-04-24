| 3.7°C Dublin

Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois

Dublin 1-20 Laois 0-17

The Dublin team before their win over Laois Expand

The Dublin team before their win over Laois

Alan Hartnett

Dublin are through to the semi finals of the Leinster minor hurling championship following a six-point win over a spirited and determined Laois outfit in O'Moore Park.

A first-half goal from Callum Graham proved crucial for Dublin as it brought them level in the game at the time and then allowed them to keep a cushion there after.

