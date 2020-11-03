Dublin hurling kingpins Cuala searching for new manager as Willie Maher steps aside

Willie Maher has stepped down as Cuala manager after two years in charge. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin senior hurling champions Cuala are looking for a new manager after Willie Maher parted ways with the Dalkey club having guided them to back-to-back county titles.

Maher came into the role two years ago with big shoes to fill after Mattie Kenny managed Cuala to successive All-Ireland club titles in 2017-'18 and the Tipperary native helped them to reclaim Dublin SHC honours in his first season at the helm.

They subsequently suffered a shock Leinster club SHC quarter-final loss to Carlow champions St Mullins and missed out on a dream clash with Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks before getting their hands on the Dublin crown once again in September when defeating Ballyboden St Enda's.

Maher was denied a chanced to make amends this winter with the provincial club championships scrapped due to Covid-19 but the former Tipp U-21 boss is sure to be in demand by many high-profile teams over the coming months.

