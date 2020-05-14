SOMEWHERE, in a parallel universe, the Dublin hurlers have digested their Leinster SHC opener against Kilkenny in Parnell Park and are steeling themselves for a trip to Wexford Park on Sunday.

The minors, meanwhile, have a weekend off after their opening games of Group 1 of their Leinster Championship, in advance of a last round showdown with Laois.

Instead, the two are ‘Hurling for Hope' tomorrow in an initiative led by the minors which will incorporate Dublin representative teams from Under 14 through to senior in an effort to raise funds for Pieta House.

Some 250 players will attempt to hit half a million sliotars in just one hour tomorrow to support the 'Darkness Into Light' campaign.

Mindful of the increase in mental health struggles due to restricted social movement, each member of the Dublin minor panel made phone call to a player form both the Under 20 and senior squads.

It was both a practical and symbolic gesture, highlighting the importance of reaching out in times anxiety and depression.

The initiative is the latest in a deluge of fundraising initiative involvement GAA players and clubs.

Dublin senior footballer Dean Rock helped to raise €78,000 for Stewards Care by organising and participating in their ‘Run Against The Sun 150Km Daylight Challenge' two weeks ago.

Pieta, who provide free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide, rely on donations for 80 per cent of their revenue.

Their annual "Darkness Into Light' walk has been postponed until October 3rd and last week, a number of GAA players – in conjunction with the GPA and WGPA – conducted interviews to highlight their cause and the increased need for Pieta's services during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is testing and the longer it goes on, the more people start to crack,” said Dublin midfielder, Brian Fenton, one of the aforementioned players.

"That's why I think the message is so powerful, just in terms of the Darkness Into Light walk that was due to take place.

"Those campaigns, people doing breakfast, sunrise breakfasts – I think they're very powerful in terms of keeping people together and keep people talking.”

The ‘Hurl for Hope' event will be broadcast on social media using the hashtag #HurlForHope.

Donations to Pieta can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/hurlforhope.

