Dublin hurler Eamonn Dillon forced to retire because of injury

Eamonn Dillon has been forced off the inter-county carousel by injury, with new Dublin hurling boss Micheál Donoghue expressing regret that he never got a chance to use the long-serving and popular forward.

“I was sort of hoping to slip out the back door quietly and say nothing,” Dillon said in a statement confirming his inter-county exit.

“Thanks to everyone for the well wishes … it wasn’t an easy decision but the right one in the end,” the 31-year-old Naomh Fionnbarra clubman added.

Known to all as ‘Trollier’, Dillon was renowned for his speed off the mark and eye for goal. He announced his presence on the big stage by scoring 1-2 off the bench as Dublin claimed the 2011 Leinster U-21 title at Wexford’s expense.

He made his league debut under Anthony Daly against Galway in 2012 and won a Leinster SHC medal in 2013, coming off the bench in that year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork.

But injuries have badly disrupted the latter end of his county career, and he was forced to sit out the 2021 championship. His swansong SHC appearance came in last summer’s Leinster round-robin defeat to Galway.

“To our disappointment we didn’t get to work with Eamonn as much as we’d like to,” said Donoghue, speaking after Dublin’s heavy defeat in Kilkenny yesterday.

“Everybody knows what he’s brought to the Dublin jersey. He’d a great career and we’re just disappointed we didn’t get the opportunity to work with him.

“Unfortunately he had a serious knee injury which we were trying to work through with the medical team and unfortunately it just didn’t work out for him and he decided to step away. So we wish him well for the future.”

In his own statement, Dillon thanked Naomh Fionnbarra and all their coaches and mentors who invested time in him over the years; the Dublin county board and all the managers who supported him; and also Georgia and his family, without whose support “it wouldn’t be possible at all to put so much time and effort into it.”

He added: “Thank you to the Dublin supporters over the years, we didn’t always get the days we wanted but we did have some good days along the way.

“Lastly I’d like to wish Micheál and the team the best of luck for this year and the next couple of years!”